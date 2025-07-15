Who Are Xavier Robinson’s Parents? All About His Mother Octavia James, Maternal Grandfather David Greasham & Family Influence

Xavier Robinson came to Norman already carrying a reputation as one of the most punishing backs in recent Oklahoma high school memory. As a true freshman in 2024, the Carl Albert High product saw action in seven games, making one start at the regular season finale at LSU. He tallied 233 yards and four touchdowns on 49 carries (4.8 yards per rush), while also snagging 13 passes for 119 yards. It’s not just the early production that turned heads—it’s how he did it. Robinson’s blend of physicality and vision stood out in a loaded Oklahoma Sooners backfield.

Before stepping onto Owen Field, Xavier Robinson was coached by Mike Dunn. Hailing from Yukon, Oklahoma, Dunn was a driving force behind Carl Albert High School’s consecutive Class 5A state championships in 2022 and 2023. Over those two seasons, Robinson piled up 4,370 rushing yards and 77 touchdowns. He earned back-to-back MaxPreps Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Year honors and was ranked as a top-40 RB prospect nationally by both Rivals and ESPN. Throw in a 24.98-second 200-meter dash time as a sophomore, and it’s easy to see why Brent Venables prioritized him. He now majors in management at OU—clearly planning for life beyond the game, while already building momentum inside it.

Who are Xavier Robinson’s parents?

Robinson was raised by his mother, Octavia James, and his maternal grandfather, David Greasham, with help from family friends Brandy and Steve Parker. The family dynamic is tight-knit, anchored in shared sacrifice and quiet discipline. Octavia has been central throughout Xavier’s journey—his constant support system, presence at games, and motivator during those long summer workouts and harder-than-it-looks game weeks. The name of Xavier’s biological father hasn’t been publicly disclosed, but that hasn’t left a gap in his foundation.

It’s his grandfather, Greasham, who also brings some serious athletic lineage into the family. A talented basketball player in his own right, Greasham once played for the Oklahoma Sooners before finishing his collegiate career at Oklahoma Christian. That bloodline shows—Xavier Robinson plays with a court-vision-like patience behind the line of scrimmage, letting blocks set up before exploding through holes like a point guard hitting a lane.