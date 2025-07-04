Who Committed to BYU in June?

The biggest recruiting weekend under Brigham Young University’s football head coach Kalani Sitake and Director of Player Personnel Justin Anderson‘s era is officially in the books—and it delivered. From June 26 through Sunday, their program hosted 16 official visitors in Provo, with 10 of them still uncommitted when they stepped onto campus. It didn’t take long for the BYU Cougars to start cashing in. WR Graham Livingston got things rolling, and just a few days later, 2026 five-star QB Ryder Lyons gave BYU its first five-star commitment since 2003. The dominoes have continued to fall, propelling the Cougars to No. 1 in the Big 12 recruiting rankings and cracking the national top 25.

June alone was a statement, both in substance and momentum. With 15 total commits, this is shaping up to be the most important recruiting stretch since the program’s move to the Big 12. Here’s a look at the commits that defined June:

5-star Ryder Lyons, QB

There’s no downplaying this one. Ryder Lyons is the headliner of the class. The 6-foot-2.5, 220-pound quarterback out of Folsom, California, is rated as a five-star and ranked No. 4 among all quarterbacks in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. Lyons made his commitment official on June 24, ending a battle that drew interest from programs across the country. Though he won’t suit up right away. “I’ll be serving a LDS mission,” Lyons said—his commitment sends a thunderclap through the Big 12. “I do not know where I am going. I actually put my papers in August, and I’ll get a call to anywhere in the world in like two to three weeks after.” That’s a long wait for fans, but Lyons’ arm talent, poise, and decision-making make him worth it.

3-star Lopeti Moala, DL

On June 30, the Cougars landed one of their most coveted trench targets in Orem’s Lopeti Moala. At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Moala is the kind of edge presence BYU needs to bolster its front seven. His official visits to Utah, UCLA, and Stanford made him a hot commodity, with additional offers from USC, Arizona, Iowa State, and more. Moala was also a basketball standout, helping Davis High School capture the 6A Utah State basketball championship this year. Athleticism clearly runs deep in this one.

3-star Matthew Mason, S

The Las Vegas product brought production and versatility with him when he visited BYU in mid-June. Shortly after, on June 17, Matthew Mason committed to the Cougars. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety is coming off a monster 2024 season where he posted 100+ tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 18 pass breakups, 10 TFLs, 3 blocked kicks, and 2 picks. With finalists Boise State, San Diego State, and UNLV chasing him hard, Mason saw something in BYU, and the feeling was mutual.

3-star Antonio Johnson, DB

The commitment train didn’t slow down as Arlington Heights (TX) product, Antonio Johnson, came aboard on June 14. At 6-foot-3.5 and 180 pounds, Johnson brings length and closing speed to the secondary. A May offer from BYU escalated quickly, and Johnson chose the Cougars over UTEP, Texas State, Sacramento State, and Austin Peay.

3-star Parker Ord, TE

On June 15, BYU landed another legacy. Tight end Parker Ord—nephew of former Cougar Andrew Ord—made his commitment after fielding offers from Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia. At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Ord has produced consistently with 63 catches, 868 yards, and 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons at Panther Creek High in Frisco, Texas.

3-star Graham Livingston, WR

Graham Livingston, a lightning rod out of Ridgeline High in Utah, became the first commit from the June weekend slate. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound speedster brings verified track speed to the table—he clocked a 10.62 in the 100 meters—and production to match, having led the state with over 1,600 receiving yards last year. Committed on June 21, he’ll suit up as a wideout in Provo and could be a game-changer early.