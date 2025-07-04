Who Committed to Penn State in June?

The most frenzied stretch of the 2026 recruiting cycle is now in the books, and while several national powers blitzed through June with headline after headline. Penn State opted for a more calculated approach. James Franklin’s class, once sitting inside the top five, has now leveled off at No. 10 in the latest 247Sports Composite, signaling a cooling period rather than a collapse. Still, there were steady additions throughout the month, with a mix of blue-chip edges, OL, and one very intriguing international kicker. Even with top targets like Falzone flipping to Auburn and other big names heading elsewhere, PSU quietly built out depth across the board. The class now features 23 commits, including eight four-star prospects — keeping the Penn State Nittany Lions firmly in the national picture.

4-star Jackson Ford, EDGE

Malvern Prep standout Jackson Ford headlined the late June movement. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher committed on June 27, choosing the Lions over Ohio State, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Ranked No. 306 nationally and No. 8 in Pennsylvania, Ford visited Happy Valley earlier in the month and locked in quickly afterward, giving Penn State a high-motor, bend-and-burst defensive weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

4-star Troy Huhn, QB

Penn State 2026 QB commit Troy Huhn at the Under Armour Next Camp Series in Los Angelespic.twitter.com/uSfWxrEcuV

— Lyle Alenstein (@LAlenstein) May 4, 2025

Penn State’s quarterback room got a West Coast jolt when 6-foot-4.5, 215-pound Troy Huhn committed on June 25. The Mission Hills (CA) product is rated the No. 14 quarterback in the class and earned a spot in this year’s Under Armour All-American Game. As a sophomore, he passed for 1,623 yards and 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions across 12 games while also adding three rushing scores.

4-star Elijah Littlejohn, EDGE/LB

June 16 brought Charlotte native Elijah Littlejohn into the fold. Though ranked as the No. 36 edge rusher nationally, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is expected to play linebacker in Happy Valley. He chose Penn State over offers from Ohio State, Georgia, and Michigan, bringing with him gaudy junior stats at West Mecklenburg HS: 84 tackles, 14 sacks, and 24 QB hurries.

4-star Pierce Petersohn, ATH/TE

Minnesota native Pierce Petersohn may be the class’s most versatile athlete. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder committed on June 25, spurning the home-state Gophers in favor of the Nittany Lions. Petersohn has experience at quarterback, having thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and rushed for 380 at Triton HS, but is projected as a hybrid TE at the college level. His athletic résumé is stacked — he’s the No. 3 athlete in Minnesota, a career basketball scoring leader at Triton, and a record-setter in track with elite high-jump ability. For Penn State, he’s a Swiss Army knife with a ceiling.

3-star Jack Fuchs, OT

On June 27, Penn State added size up front with the commitment of 6-foot-8, 290-pound offensive tackle Jack Fuchs out of Beech HS, Hendersonville, Tennessee. Fuchs is ranked No. 57 at his position and No. 18 in the state. He chose Penn State over Indiana and Kentucky, giving the Lions their first Tennessee addition of the cycle.

3-star Amauri Polydor, CB

St. Frances Academy (MD) cornerback Amauri Polydor became one of the first June additions after his June 6 commitment. He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, and produced an impressive junior campaign with 40 tackles, eight interceptions, and seven pass breakups. He’ll bring sticky coverage and ball-hawking instincts to the secondary.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

3-star Benjamin Eziuka, IO

Catholic Central (MI) guard Benjamin Eziuka, the lone ESPN 300 commit for Penn State in June, announced his decision on June 3. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Eziuka is ranked No. 11 in Michigan and No. 65 among interior linemen. He picked Penn State over Stanford, Cincinnati, and Akron, bringing mobility and strength to the offensive interior.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

5-star Adam McCann-Gibbs, K/P

Rounding out the month was a unique international commitment, Northern Ireland’s Adam McCann-Gibbs. The 17-year-old kicker/punter committed on June 28 and is ranked No. 22 among kickers and No. 36 at punter Stands at 6-2 and weighs 190lbs. For a team that values special teams, his addition is more than just a novelty — it could eventually be a game-winner for the Lions.

With key targets still in play and official visits on the horizon, the Nittany Lions remain firmly positioned to close this cycle with strength and purpose.