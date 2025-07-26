Who Is Beth Satterfield? A Closer Look at Coach Scott Satterfield’s Wife

Cincinnati Bearcats counted on Scott Satterfield to replace Luke Fickell, the winningest coach in UC football history. He came up as the best option. After all, he had taken the Appalachian State Mountaineers to new heights. Back in 2014, under Satterfield, they won their final six games, wrapping up their first FBS season, and also posted a Sun Belt Conference record. After a 3-9 debut season in the Big 12, Satterfield led Cincinnati to a 5-7 mark in 2024.

He plays a great role in player development, too. For instance, when he was at the Louisville Cardinals, he coached quarterback Malik Cunningham, who tallied one of the best dual-threat quarterback seasons in ACC history and now plays for the Baltimore Ravens. As Satterfield has now become a popular name in college, fans want to know about his personal life, especially about his wife, Beth Satterfield.

What Is Scott Satterfield’s Current Relationship Status?

Satterfield, all throughout his coaching journey, has made multiple stops. He served as the coach at Appalachian State from 1998 to 2008. After calling it wraps with Appalachian State, Satterfield then went to Toledo, FIU, and made a return to Mountaineers in 2013 and stayed there till 2018. It was followed by Louisville till 2022, and now it is holding the reins of Cincinnati. It makes up for a coaching journey of more than two decades. However, it would not have been possible without Beth.

via Imago Credits: Cincinnati Bearcats official website gallery

The couple got married in 1996 after the pair graduated from Appalachian State. And ever since, then, the head coach’s wife has been the one who kept the family together as Satterfield pursued his wishes.

Who Is Scott Satterfield’s Wife, Beth Satterfield?

Back when Satterfield decided to shift to Louisville, it was indeed tough for the family. After all, they had to leave the place, Appalachia, they’d all lived for most of their lives. The couple sat for an interview with WDRB back in 2019. And instead of being frustrated by spending a trooper’s life, all thanks to Satterfield, his wife sang highly in praise of her husband. Beth said, “Well, there are many reasons, but I think he’s a very humble leader. And I think that’s a rare quality, sometimes, in this profession. And I think he’s able to relate to people, no matter where they come from, who they are, he’s able to relate to them really well.”

And 29 years later, Satterfield and his wife Beth’s love for each other is still blooming strong. Even though, Satterfield’s wife likes to keep her personal life private, and kept her IG profile locked, the profile picture shows her posing with the Bearcats head coach. Satterfield’s wife was a college track athlete at Appalachian State. Other than this, no information is available about her professional life.

When Did Scott Satterfield Meet Beth Satterfield?

While Satterfield is mostly known as the college football head coach, not many know that he was an athlete himself. That’s when he and Beth crossed paths. The couple met when both were athletes at Appalachian State. Back in college, Satterfield played as a walk-on quarterback while his wife was running track. That’s when things started to get interesting.

A football player wanted to ask out a girl from the track team, but she said it had to be a double date, so he had to get a friend to ask out Beth, too. Unfortunately, the original date never happened. However, Satterfield started to develop feelings for Beth and wanted to ask her out. And guess what happened next? The now Bearcats head coach could not gather up the courage and sought the help of a roommate to call her, pretending to be him. And she said yes.

Do Scott Satterfield and Beth Satterfield Have Kids?

Soon, Satterfield and Beth’s family of two grew into a family of five. The couple became the parents of three children. Two sons, Bryce and Isaac, and one daughter, Alli. Bryce now follows in his dad’s footsteps and he has excelled as a running back, who is now a Division I college football player. Isaac, on the other hand, graduated from Christian Academy of Louisville as a safety in 2021. The youngest of Scott and Beth’s kids, Alli, showcases her ventures beyond the football arena. She serves as a Boutique Assistant at Take Heart. He might be a college football mastermind, but Satterfield’s greatest win? The love and support of Beth and their three incredible children.