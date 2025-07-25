Who Is Brent Brennan’s Wife? Everything to Know About Courtney Brennan

Brent Brennan, the name itself is enough to excite the college football fans. He was the first head coach who led the San Jose Spartans to three bowl games. Under Brennan, the college football program went to three bowl games in four years. San Jose reached the pinnacle of success. They came up with back-to-back winning seasons in 2022 and 2023. This was something that the Spartans missed since their 1992-1993 campaign. Brennan then started his new journey and spread his magic after he was named head coach of Arizona football in January of 2024. However, his debut stint at Arizona did not go well, as he had a rocky 4-8 start. But so what? He has his wife, Courtney Brennan, who has been beside him through thick and thin.

What Is Brent Brennan’s Current Relationship Status?

Brennan had made multiple stops during his coaching journey. He started with Woodside High School, he then served as the wide receivers coach at Cal Poly, at Oregon State, and finally grabbed a college head coaching role with San Jose in 2016. His storied coaching career would not have been possible without the support of his wife, Courtney.

via Imago

As AZ Band Cat Sports tweeted in January 2024, “Brent Brennan said he and his wife, Courtney, got married while he was at Arizona as a GA back in 2000. Said their big date night as newly-weds used to be Wildflower.”

Who Is Brent Brennan’s Wife, Courtney Brennan?

Brennan’s wife is an alumna of the University of Arizona. As the Wildcats insider Jason Scheer posted in January 2024, right after Brennan took the head coaching role, “If you notice how happy Brent Brennan’s wife Courtney is, it’s because she graduated from Arizona.” Not much information is available on Courtney’s professional life.

However, managing her duties, she never misses a chance to bond well with Brennan’s team. For instance, in January 2024, a video went viral. UA beat reporter Javier Morales tweeted a clip of Noah Fifita and Courtney busy in conversation at the back of a golf cart.

When Did Brent Brennan Meet Courtney Brennan?

Given AZ Band Cat Sports inputs, Brennan and Courtney first met in Arizona, around the time Brent was working as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Arizona in 2000—the same year they married.

The ties between Brennan and the University of Arizona run deep. While he is linked to coaching in Arizona, his brother Bradley played five years as a wide out in Tucson under legendary Arizona head coach Dick Tomey. Brennan’s brother was indeed lucky to have played under the winningest coach in program history. So, we can presume that since the timeline of Courtney pursuing graduation and Brennan’s coaching stint is coinciding, the two might have started dating in Tucson.

Do Brent Brennan and Courtney Brennan Have Kids?

Brennan and his wife, Courtney, are the proud parents of three kids. Two daughters, Blake and Casey, and one son, Scotty. Initially, it was believed that Brennan’s son, Scotty, was better at basketball than being a football quarterback. However, the opinion soon changed. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound left-handed signal caller led overmatched Los Gatos to a stirring 35-28 win.

Their daughters, Blake and Casey, attend Colorado University. According to their LinkedIn bios, Blake is a junior who is majoring in sociology with a sports media minor. On the other hand, Casey is a freshman who is pursuing a major in psychology. Unlike their son, Coach Brent and Courtney’s daughters picked up interests beyond football. Blake was a soccer and field hockey standout at Los Gatos High. Their other daughter, Casey, was a starting basketball guard on a Los Gatos championship team.

With this, Brent Brennan leads with confidence, fueled by a committed team and a home full of unwavering love from Courtney and their three kids.