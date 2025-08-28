Who Is Chris Hilton Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Flau’jae Johnson

LSU Tigers wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. has picked up enough buzz for the fans to explore who he is beyond the gridiron. Hilton enters his fifth season with the Tigers with 31 career receptions for 658 yards and six touchdowns. The wide receiver missed the first seven games in the 2024 season after falling prey to a lower leg injury. But after returning, he had the best game of the season against Baylor with 4 receptions for 113 yards and a TD. Moving into the 2025 season, he said, “I intend to leave the injuries behind.” Now, who kept Hilton pushing through this dark phase? His girlfriend, Flau’jae Johnson. Fans now want to find out about Hilton’s sweetheart’s whereabouts.

Who Is Chris Hilton Jr.’s Girlfriend, Flau’jae Johnson?

Born on 3 November 2003 in Savannah, Georgia, Flau’jae Monae Johnson is more than just being Hilton’s girlfriend. Sometimes known mononymously as Flau’jae is an American college basketball player for the LSU Tigers. She was born to Jason Johnson, a rapper and mother Kia Brooks, who is her manager and runs her own company called TFNA Entertainment & Sports Management. Growing up, Hilton’s girlfriend did not have her father around. He was shot and killed on May 19, 2001, and Flau’jae was born just under six months after he was killed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Instagram

However, she definitely is making her parents proud. In her first year with the Tigers, Flau’jae won SEC Freshman of the Year, averaging 11 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game en route to powering the Tigers to a national championship. As she kept growing in the court, off the court, Flau’jae is a standout rapper.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

How did Chris Hilton Jr. and Flau’jae Johnson meet?

This must be something that fans want to know the most about: how Hilton and Flau’jae’s love blossomed. In one of the episodes of her “Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae” podcast, the LSU basketball star opened up about how they crossed paths. They met in December last year. As Flau’jae recalled, “We met at this game show. I’m talking to him and stuff, but he’s not feeling me for real. Or at least I thought he wasn’t feeling me, ’cause he was acting real lame.” That’s when her perceptions changed about Hilton.

As Flau’jae confessed, “I got to realize he real mellow, he real shy.” And after that meeting, there has been no looking back since the duo immediately struck chords. Their love blossomed as they kept chatting on Instagram. Hilton’s girlfriend said, “It was crazy ’cause I was texting him as I was taking off on my flight to Greece.” The time difference and the jet lag just brought them closer.

“We started talking when I was in Greece. This is how I really knew I liked him — because in Greece, it was like 4 a.m., and here it was like 4 p.m. I was staying up ’til 4 a.m. just to text him a couple of little sentences,” she said. “But, yeah, I’m glad I did that. That’s my pookie.” Hardly had Hilton realized that he is going to find his biggest supporter. Flau’jae wasted no time welcoming back her beau. On August 25, she wrote on X, “COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS BACK BABYYYYY.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What does Flau’jae Johnson do for a living?

Flau’jae has 2 million followers on Instagram. And guess what? It’s not only the basketball fans. The Tigers guard made it to at least the Elite Eight in each of her three college seasons. However, Flau’jae found herself in the national spotlight as a rapper and performer long before she did so as a basketball player. When she was 12, she appeared on “The Rap Game,” a Lifetime reality show that followed five young aspiring hip-hop artists. Not many know that she also participated in America’s Got Talent. The next question that comes up is, where does Flau’jae stand financially?

As of March 2025, Flau’jae’s NIL valuation is worth $1.5 million. The LSU guard has signed deals with brands like JBL Audio, Apple Cash, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Amazon, JanSport, among others. Her athletic career and rapping career combined, she reportedly has a $7 million net worth. Rising to the top side by side, Chris Hilton Jr. and Flau’jae Johnson prove success tastes sweeter together.