Who Is Chris Klieman’s Wife? Everything to Know About Rhonda Klieman

The last time the Big 12 secured a national championship was in 2005 when the Texas Longhorns claimed the title. But this season, Paul Finebaum can sense a Big 12 resurgence. And in this conversation sounded confident about Chris Klieman’s Kansas State Wildcats. “I like them. I think they’re in a really strong position. I haven’t seen any Big 12 predictions, but I would have to think they’re pretty high up,” said the ESPN analyst. Why wouldn’t he? After all, Klieman and the Wildcats managed to win eight games, finish in a tie for third in the Big 12 in his debut season. Now that Klieman is picking up a lot of buzz, fans want to know about his personal life. Especially about his pillar of support, his wife, Rhonda Klieman.

What Is Chris Klieman’s Current Relationship Status?

We don’t know the precise date of their marriage. However, Klieman found Rhonda by her side as he kept switching programs. He made multiple stops starting from Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Kansas, Missouri State, and North Dakota State. Klieman finally settled for Kansas State in 2019 and has been coaching the Wildcats ever since then.

Who Is Chris Klieman’s Wife, Rhonda Klieman?

Klieman’s wife, Rhonda, refused to live under her husband’s shadow. She managed the family while Klieman had to stay away from home for his coaching duties. Yet, she pursued her profession in education. Kleiman’s wife served as a paraprofessional in the West Fargo School District. Rhonda deserves extra credit for juggling her roles while adjusting to the stressful process, as Kleiman frequently relocated across coaching stops.

As the head coach decided to join Kansas State, leaving his job in North Dakota State, Rhonda shared how things were “stressful” at the Klieman household in Fargo, North Dakota. Klieman’s shifting meant, the whole family had to go through the process of relocation. But the struggle gifted her with some memorable memories.

When Klieman got inducted as the Wildcats’ head coach, Rhonda entered Vanier Family Football Complex, the 53,000-seat venue, which she describes as a “surreal” experience. “Walking up to the stadium and into the offices today, I had to stop and think about where I’m at, what’s going on. The emotional part of it for (Chris) is that he wants it to remain as-is. It’s not like he’s wanting to come in and change anything. It’s an honor and a privilege,” Rhonda told The Mercury in 2018. Well, she deserves kudos for being the backbone in Klieman’s coaching journey.

When Did Chris Klieman Meet Rhonda Klieman?

There isn’t any credible information or reporting that specifies when Klieman first met his wife, Rhonda.

Do Chris Klieman and Rhonda Klieman Have Kids?

Klieman and Rhonda are now blessed with a happy family. They have two sons, Devin and Colby, and one daughter named Haley. And guess what? Rhonda has shaped the kids in a way that they adjust to their father’s career. As the proud wife and mother said in an interview with The Mercury, “Our kids are troopers. We’ve moved a lot. We’ve prepared them all the time. They always know at any moment, you have to pull up and uproot. They’re good with it. We have really great, flexible kids.”

Back in 2019, when Klieman joined Kansas State, Devin was a college junior, Haley was a high school junior, while Colby was still in school, an eighth-grader. Looks like Devin is following dad Klieman’s footsteps. Last year in January, he was hired as the safeties coach for the Bison football program, where his dad served as the head coach till 2018. Chris Klieman doesn’t just coach with confidence. He lives with it. Thanks to a fierce lineup on the field and unconditional love from Rhonda and their three kids.