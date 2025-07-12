Who Is Dante Dowdell Dating? All About Kentucky RB’s Relationship Status

December 20, 2024, was a good day for Mark Stoops’ Kentucky. Running back Dante Dowdell switched his program after playing his sophomore year at the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Stoops’ Kentucky marks his third school as he had played freshman at Oregon before Nebraska. Having racked up seven starts for the Cornhuskers, Dodwell had garnered interest from heavyweight suitors like Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan. Being Rhule’s best back, Dodwell joined Kentucky, a team that finished the regular season with no running back rushing for over 600 yards. While the young chap now carries a big burden on his shoulders to flip Stoops’ RB room scenes, college football fans now want a sneak peek into his personal life. They now want to find out who Dodwell is dating.

Is Dante Dowdell currently dating?

The running back has 21,900 followers on his Instagram. And guess how many posts Dodwell made on IG? Only 51. So, that gives a clear picture of how the player is not quite a person who prefers to keep his personal life like an open book. Most of his posts are mainly about some of his big plays back in Lincoln or flexing his car. There are also pictures taken at some of the most random moments. No pretty cafes, expensive restaurants, or dreamy vacations. For instance, Dodwell’s post from March 30 shows the Kentucky star sitting at the kitchen top, striking a pose.

So, scouting through his IG profile, we could not find anything that would give us any lead to find out about the love of his life. Did he post any pictures with any women? No. While female fans show their love in the comment section, overflowing with ‘heart’ or ‘kiss’ emojis, it’s beyond impossible to filter out who is his special someone among the long list of admirers. It’s not that Dodwell is following a handful on IG. The running back has a followers list of 1,455. That closes the chances of stalking, too. So, we do not have any information regarding Dowdell’s girlfriend or Dowdell’s relationship. Here arrive two possibilities.

Dowdell might be single, not dating someone, and investing his 100% time and focus on Stoops’ program. Or he does not want the media attention, or is waiting for the right moment, until then, keeping it under wraps.

How Dante Dodwell’s family shaped him as a star

While Dodwell’s love life still remains a secret, he is backed up by an army of supporters. The running back was born to Dominique Dowdell and Shalon Lopez-Hopkins. His love for the sport was planted by mom Shalon. She has been there beside the running back, from the Pop Warner days to his Power Five rise. Years later, Dodwell was blessed with more love and support from his stepmother, Stephanie Dowdell. On the other hand, besides his father, Dominique, the young chap also looks up to his stepfather, Lawrence, as a mentor.

And thanks to Lawrence, Dodwell’s life took an interesting turn. One fine day, his stepfather showed him one set of highlights, and he was hooked. Dodwell was just seven years old when Marshawn Lynch inspired the future Picayune running back to thrive on contact. “He fell in love with football ever since he saw that video. He wanted to be Marshawn Lynch. He had the Marshawn Lynch jersey and Skittles before every game,” Lawrence once recalled. And he had set his goal of being the next Lynch in his high school.

The former 4-star recruit became a modern version of Lynch. Dante Dodwell crushed his defenders while leading the Maroon Tide to the MHSAA Class 5A championship. Well, so many years have passed since then. As he steps into Mark Stoops’ squad to revamp the RB room, it’s now time to bring out the Marshawn Lynch that still resides deep in his heart.