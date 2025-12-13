Who Is Georgia RB Bo Walker? All About Kirby Smart’s Freshman

Kirby Smart is staring at a familiar storyline in Athens. After more than 20 Georgia player arrests over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the trend hasn’t cooled off in 2025. In that list, running back Bo Walker has now been added. The latest incident has fans scrambling to learn everything about the Bulldogs’ freshman.
Georgia football offered a scholarship to class of 2025 running back recruit Bo Walker in August 2023. He locked his commitment in October 2023. He has earned the tag of ‘under the player’ by ESPN.
However, lately, all these honors went for a toss as Walker got arrested on shoplifting charges.
This is a developing story…
