Who is Jam Miller’s Girlfriend? All About the Alabama RB’s Relationship

Well, no greater praise than coming from one’s head coach. In that case, Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller has been a lucky one. Instead of entering the NFL draft, Miller gave himself one more year in Tuscaloosa. And Kalen DeBoer is already running high on confidence when it comes to Miller.

“We know what Jam can do. You all know, as well, and have seen a lot of them. He continues to just work, whether it’s in the weight room here in the offseason, and then just a new quarterback and do his thing there,” DeBoer said during the spring practice earlier this year. While in his last lap, DeBoer is one of his biggest hypemen, in his personal life, Miller is blessed with his biggest cheerleader, his girlfriend.

Meet Chloe Murray, Jam Miller’s girlfriend

Well, Miller dates Chloe Murray and the couple likes to keep their love life private. Miller’s girlfriend’s Instagram account is private, and it turns out she keeps herself away from the limelight that her beau receives. She has a followers list of 1,842. Information on the web claims that she is a University of Alabama graduate and is now pursuing her higher studies at the University of Alabama graduate school. However, Miller does not shy away from posting about his sweetheart online. May 6 marked a special day for the couple. Both Miller and Murray graduated from the University of Alabama. After accepting the degree, the duo struck for lovey-dovey poses while donning the graduation caps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamarion Miller (@jamarionmiller1_)

While there must be too much on Miller’s plate, the running back never misses a moment to spend quality time with his girlfriend. A post from July 9, 2024, showed Miller’s girlfriend enjoying a beach vacation with her beau. They even clicked a selfie sitting on a speedboat, with the turquoise water in the background. The caption read, “Livin in paradise ❤️.” The couple enjoyed each other’s company which made the already dreamy destination feel like a paradise.

Back in January this year, the couple posed for the camera. The caption said it all, “Me & Mines🤍.” Against the photogenic fall backdrop, one could feel the strong chemistry Miller and Murray share as they looked into each other’s eyes. But is Murray the only girl, Miller has dated ever?

Jam Miller’s early life and background

Well, what we find today is a grown-up version of Miller. The growing-up years of the running back laid the foundational stones of his career. Born on April 29, 2004, in Tyler, Texas, he grew up in an environment that passionately feels for the sport. As Miller enrolled at Tyler Legacy High School, he began sowing the seeds of becoming a great athlete. During his high school stint, Miller put up some great numbers — 4,685 rushing yards and 62 total touchdowns. The running back also earned recognition for his records as a track sprinter.

He finished second in his district in the 100-meter dash with that blistering 10-second time. And all throughout his growing years, Miller has found the support of his loving mother, Shamekia Miller. Turns out that Jam Miller’s love for the sport has been influenced by his older brother, Damion Miller. The senior sibling was once a 4-star wide receiver who signed with Texas in 2017. However, later on, he gave up on his football dreams as academic challenges came in his way. Jam Miller’s got a whole cheering squad to impress—from his girlfriend to his brother and his mom.