Who Is Jasper Scaife? Everything to Know About Notre Dame’s Australian Punter

The CFP snub still stings in South Bend, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are stacking wins on the recruiting trail. Marcus Freeman and his staff crossed borders to secure a commitment from ex-Aussie Rules football player Jasper Scaife. And the curiosity surrounding the newcomer is soaring.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Meet Jasper Scaife: Notre Dame’s Australian punter

A source confirmed that 25-year-old Australian punter James Rendell has officially exhausted his eligibility after two seasons with the Irish. That’s what led Freeman to search actively in the punting market and find Scaife.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am profoundly grateful and deeply humbled to announce my commitment and commence my journey as a student-athlete at the University of Notre Dame,” wrote Scaife in his commitment post on Christmas Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasper Scaife (@jasper_scaife) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Like Rendell before him, he hasn’t logged a snap of competitive American football, but Notre Dame sees elite upside in the Australian import.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jasper Scaife’s early life and background

Scaife comes from the Australian Football League ranks, having spent time with the Hawthorn Football Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“He was running around at nine months and kicking balls at one-year-old,” Scaife’s mom, Nicola, said. “He’s driven, he’s focused.”

At Notre Dame, nothing will be handed to him. Freeman isn’t serving up a ready-made role, and Scaife will have to earn his stripes. The 2026 recruit, who signed during the early signing period, checks in at 6-foot-5, 187 pounds and arrives in January ready to battle for the punter job.

He will go head-to-head with Erik Schmidt, who handled punting duties late in the 2025 season, for the starting job in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jasper Scaife’s position, skill set, and punting style

Scaife has played in the forward position. He turned heads in 2024 at West Perth with the West Australian Football League thanks to a truly booming kick.

Scaife is a rookie at punting, but he’s picking it up at lightning speed, making his upside tantalizing. The flip side? Jumping into college football is tough enough. Doing it overseas while learning a whole new position? That sounds daunting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind Scaife’s rise is a familiar name. Mackenzie Morgan, the founder of Inside 20, has guided the punter. He is the same specialist who helped develop Rendell.

“Generational talent,” came Morgan’s stamp of approval for Scaife. “Straight off the bat, I’ve never really seen anyone hit the ball as he does. He’s got a gift. He’s 6-foot-5 and has long levers. He kicks it aggressively.”

That’s how Scaife wooed Morgan, who is picky with his students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jasper Scaife’s career highlights and achievements

The 6-foot-5, 187-pounder shot up the ranks as the No. 5 pick in the AFL mid-season rookie draft in May 2024 after blasting 11 goals in just seven WAFL games.

A finger injury later derailed his Hawthorn run, leading to his release in September 2025. Before that, Scaife had torched defenses with 45 goals in 27 games for Hawthorn’s VFL affiliate, Box Hill, and proudly represented his state at the 2022 Under-18 Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does “4 to Play 4” mean for Jasper Scaife’s eligibility?

The 21-year-old Scaife comes to Notre Dame as a long-term investment, bringing a full four years of eligibility. Unlike a transfer like Rendell, who already used some eligibility at another school, Scaife hasn’t competed in college football in the U.S. before.

“He’s got four years,” said Morgan. “Four years of him smoking it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So he can play four full seasons at Notre Dame, giving the Irish the chance to develop him long-term and potentially lock down the punter position for years.

With Jasper Scaife on board, Notre Dame’s 2026 class hits 29 commitments and ranks No. 2 nationally. While the Irish could still look to the transfer portal for a kicker to challenge Schmidt, Scaife is poised to lock down the punter spot in South Bend.