Who is Jayden Fielding? All About Ohio State Kicker

With the Big Ten Championship on the line, Ohio State Buckeyes kicker Jayden Fielding once again sold the game in a clutch moment of the season. Buckeye fans are getting 2024 Michigan game flashbacks. Before getting into all that, let’s learn who Jayden Fielding is.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jayden Fielding is the senior kicker for the Ohio State Buckeyes, a Texas native from League City who’s had a pretty interesting path to college football stardom. He was a talented soccer player first, even playing in the Houston Dynamo youth academy, before deciding to focus on the gridiron.

The Ohio State #38 started at Clear Creek High School, finished at the elite IMG Academy in Florida, and then made the gutsy decision to join Ohio State as a preferred walk-on, eventually proving himself enough to earn a full scholarship. He quickly became the Buckeyes’ main man for kicks, leading the team in scoring for the past two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fielding has a reputation for being mentally tough and embracing a bit of a “villain” persona on the field, especially when the pressure is building. He’s had plenty of moments where he delivered in spades, like kicking a game-sealing field goal in the 2024 National Championship against Notre Dame and hitting a solid 46-yard career long earlier this season.

However, it’s not all sunshine for kickers. Being a kicker at a huge school means your toughest moments get clowned, especially in the biggest games. Classic case of “when it rains, it pours.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep in the fourth quarter, with just 2:48 minutes left in the game, Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding missed a crucial 27-yard field goal attempt. That one kick would have tied the score at 13-13 with less than three minutes to go. But it sailed wide left — a shocking worst-nightmare moment that helped Indiana hold on for their historic 13-10 victory.

His win snapped a 30-game winning streak Ohio State had against Indiana, a streak that lasted over three decades. For Indiana, it was their first conference title since 1967. Not only that, this loss also completely changed the college football landscape and the way people view the Big Ten’s easy schedule. It ended Ohio State’s perfect season and guaranteed Indiana the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Déjà vu

What makes this miss a really big deal is that it wasn’t the first time Fielding struggled in a big-time game. Just last season, in the 2024 game against their fierce rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, Fielding missed two key field goals. Ohio State ended up losing that game 13-10, and those missed points were the exact difference in the score.

He was dealing with a hip injury back then, but the memories of those misses definitely came rushing back after this latest one against Indiana. Missing kicks in huge, high-pressure rivalry and championship games is the worst feeling for a kicker. In low-scoring defensive battles like the Indiana game, every single point matters, and fans will practically want to kill you over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayden Fielding was having a fantastic season for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was super accurate, having made 15 out of 17 field goals – that’s an awesome 88.2%. He even made a 30-yard field goal earlier in the championship game. Unfortunately, folks only hold you accountable for the one you miss. It’s going to be a hard week for Jayden Fielding.