Who Is Jovantae Barnes’ Dating? All We Know About Oklahoma RB’s Relationship Status

Alright, let’s talk about a guy who ran for 577 yards, dropped 5 rushing touchdowns, and turned a Maine defense into mashed potatoes with a 203-yard, 3-TD night in 2024—and yet, what fans are dying to know is: does Jovantae Barnes have a girlfriend? You’d think a RB pulling off Derrick Henry-type runs would be flaunting someone on Instagram by now. But the truth? Well, let’s just say this Sooner keeps his off-field playbook tighter than Oklahoma’s red zone D.

Is Jovantae Barnes dating anyone?

Now let’s get it out the way: there’s no concrete, credible info saying Jovantae Barnes is cuffed up. Zilch. Nada. Not a whisper on campus or hint on social media. His official OU bio? All business. NIL platforms? Clean. No girlfriend shoutouts, no prom-style pics, not even a sneaky “mystery girl” in a spring game story.

For a guy who’s been making secondaries miss since his freshman year, you’d think the DMs would be wild. And hey, maybe they are. But Barnes isn’t handing out clues. He’s clearly on the “keep it private” wave—and respect to that. He’s got tunnel vision for football, and with a packed RB room at OU, that might be the smartest play. So, unless a headline drops or his IG gets real bold, fans might have to settle for watching him break ankles instead of hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football)

Who are Jovantae Barnes’ parents?

Here’s where things get even more under-wraps. Despite being one of the most electric backs in the Big 12, Barnes has managed to keep his family life completely outta the spotlight. There’s no confirmed info on who his parents are—not their names, not their professions, nothing. That’s pretty rare for a guy with his profile.

What we do know is he’s got that old-school upbringing. Disciplined. Grounded. Humble. You can see it in how he plays and how he talks—all business, no flash. The dude committed to Oklahoma during the Under Armour All-American Game. That’s showmanship, but also calculated. Safe bet? Whoever raised him taught him that the grind matters more than the shine.

It’s not uncommon, either. Lots of college athletes keep that part of their world locked up—either for privacy, security, or just outta respect. Barnes clearly ain’t trying to be in the headlines for anything but football.

Where did Jovantae Barnes grow up?

Barnes reps Las Vegas, Nevada—but not the Strip. We’re talkin’ real Vegas, the one with cracked pavement playgrounds and high school fields full of grit. He played ball at Desert Pines High, and if you know anything about that program, you know it’s a pipeline for talent. Barnes came up in that system ready to eat.

As a sophomore, he dropped 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns. Just casually. And even with a COVID-shortened senior year, he still cooked for 567 yards and 11 TDs in just six games. That’s different. Recruiters saw it. Bama, USC, FSU—they all lined up. But it was OU and DeMarco Murray who won him over. He ain’t just playing for the Sooners; he’s playing for the guy who played before him.

Vegas made him sharp. Desert Pines gave him that platform. And now Norman is reaping the benefits.

Is 2025 a breakout season for Jovantae Barnes?

Look, the man already broke out. But in 2025? He might just go national. We’re talking feature-back status if he stays healthy. After averaging nearly 78 yards a game in 2024 despite sharing carries, Barnes is low-key poised to be the main dish in Oklahoma’s backfield.

With freshman Tory Blaylock pushing from behind, sophomore Xavier Robinson hungry for reps, and Cal transfer Jaydn Ott bringing serious juice, Barnes might just headline a 1–2 punch with Ott in Oklahoma’s 2025 redemption tour.

With a new QB in John Mateer and a stacked offensive line, Barnes could easily be a 1,000-yard guy. ClutchPoints already has him tabbed as a breakout. Think 900 to 1,200 yards and 10+ touchdowns, easy, if the ankle stays clean. OU’s O-line keeps him clean, and he’s off to the races.

Bottom line? Barnes is him. Relationship status or not, he’s got one true love right now—and it’s football.