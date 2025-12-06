Who Is Kason Krebs? BYU Cougars RB’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity, NIL Deals & Contract

The season is over, but the BYU Cougars ended it with some serious smoke. Sophomore Kason Krebs has been dismissed after allegations of inappropriate conduct at a local market. According to Janna-lee Holland of the Provo PD, Kason Krebs had repeatedly fled the scene before officers could arrive in recent weeks. This left Cougar fans wanting to know more about Krebs’ whereabouts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Kason Krebs?

The running back’s full name is Kason Krebs. He was born on June 12, 2002, in Oahu, Hawaii. Growing up in Sunset Beach, he was surrounded by the surf and skate culture that’s a staple of coastal Hawaii.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was during his high school, Mission Viejo, that Kason Krebs’ athletic résumé practically wrote itself. As an outside linebacker sporting No. 11, he showed he could hit, chase, and cover. Then he would swap cleats for sneakers or spikes, keeping basketball and track in his arsenal, the kind of multi-sport fire forged back in Hawaii.

Kason Krebs drew attention from multiple colleges, including UC Berkeley, Rice, San Diego State, and Fresno State, but BYU became his ultimate destination. Once there, he shifted gears to running back and sported No. 36, a notable change from his earlier linebacker and receiver roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Kason Krebs’ parents?

Even while enjoying the coastal lifestyle through skateboarding and surfing, Kason Krebs grew up in a highly athletic and competitive family. His father, Kenny Krebs, played football at Kentucky, and his mother is Katherine.

That mix of sports, outdoors, and driving played a significant role in shaping his early development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

His journey eventually took him from Hawaii to California, where he enrolled at Mission Viejo High. Competing in a strong football program, Krebs soon caught the attention of college scouts.

Who are Kason Krebs’ siblings?

Kason Krebs grew up in a fiercely competitive household, not just because of his father’s football background, but also due to his siblings’ athletic careers. He is one of six siblings, all of whom pursued sports at a high level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kason and one of his brothers went on to play football at BYU, while Kaulin and Kameron suited up for Cal Berkeley. Kelsea played water polo at Arizona State, Kallee competed in rugby for Arizona State, and Kylie is a guard on the BYU women’s basketball team.

This family-wide commitment to athletics helped shape the competitive mindset Krebs developed from an early age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Kason Krebs’ girlfriend?

Kason Krebs prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. The only way to know about his love life was through his social media activity. However, Kason Krebs has made his Instagram account private. The only thing fans learn about him beyond his sports involvement is through his Instagram bio. “From the islands, been everywhere since linebacker to running back @byufootball,” reads the bio.

What is Kason Krebs’s ethnicity & Nationality?

Missionary work has always been a significant part of BYU football. Nearly half of the current roster has served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

ADVERTISEMENT

These missions are voluntary and self-funded. BYU athletes who choose to serve do so out of their commitment to Jesus Christ and their desire to help others. Some student-athletes decide to complete their missionary service right after high school, postponing their enrollment at BYU until they return.

In 2023, BYU had 65 returned missionaries on its roster, and Kason Krebs was among them. Other than this, no information is available about Krebs’ religion. Given that his parents are from Hawaii, he is considered American by nationality.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Kason Krebs’s Net Worth?

Kason Krebs didn’t earn a salary while playing football at BYU. Student-athletes typically don’t receive payment, aside from potential NIL opportunities or scholarships. In Kason Krebs’ case, no details about any NIL agreements are available. In terms of the contract, college football players don’t have a salary or a contract.

What are Kason Krebs’s career highlights?

BYU sophomore Kason Krebs has emerged as a standout in 2025. With a sturdy 6’0″, 220-pound frame and rare versatility, he’s climbed to 14th nationally at 234 rushing yards per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

His knack for breaking tackles and contributing as both a rusher and receiver cements him as a dynamic offensive piece. But things took an ugly turn at the end of the season.

“Kason Krebs has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules,” said Jon McBride, associate athletic director and communication and media strategy with BYU Sports.

The duration of Kason Krebs’ dismissal is yet to be determined.