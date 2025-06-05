Who Is Keelon Russell’s Twin Sister, Kierston? What Was the Reason Behind Her Passing Away?

The 2025 season marks an important transition for Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell. Kalen DeBoer had already come up with a huge assessment review for true freshman Keelon. “He’s up there. He certainly is. He’s got a long way to go because I think that’s the way he looks at it.” But right now, the air around him is thick. The young chap has stepped back from the spotlight in the face of a gruelling personal loss. Keelon lost his twin sister, Kierston Russell, on June 4, Wednesday.

Who is Keelon Russell’s sister?

Born in Mesquite, Texas, on January 21, 2007, Keelon has been blessed with a family who have been his biggest cheerleaders. Loving parents – father, Brian Russell, and mother, April Moore. He must have considered himself to be extra lucky to be blessed with a twin sister, Kierston. The siblings went to the same school, Duncanville. Now that her brother chose the University of Alabama for his college, being inseparable souls, Kierston was all set to follow him to Tuscaloosa.

What did Kierston Russell do for a living?

While Kierston is known mostly by the identity of Keelon’s twin sister, she has carved a path of her own. Standing tall at 5’10”, she played forward for the Class of 2025 and had earned recognition as a rising talent from Duncanville in the highly competitive Texas high school basketball scene. As her brother raged through the gridiron, Kierston earned praises from classmates, coaches, and the wider athletic community for her brilliant passing game. A part of her obituary read, “Her presence on the court was marked by strength, agility, and a competitive drive that made her a standout in Texas high school basketball.”

Off the field, too, Kierston has been known for her uplifting spirit, compassion, and unwavering commitment to her teammates. Her IG account shows one of her milestones as a basketball player. Dating back to March 4, 2024, Kierston led Duncanville Pantherettes to the 2024 State Championships.

Inside Keelon and Kierston Russell’s relationship

The siblings shared a close bond. We got the biggest proof of Keelon and Keiston being inseparable souls just a few days back. May 30, marked an important day for the Russell siblings. They both graduated from Duncanville High School and made the most out of the moment at the graduation ceremony. And the Alabama insider, Brett Greenberg, could not resist the urge to share a glimpse from the sibling’s little part on the stage.

He tweeted a clip with the caption, “So good. Twins Keelon & Kierston Russell enjoying themselves during @Duncanville_HS graduation — staying together at Alabama.” The video showed Keelon accepting his degree, dancing all the way through. Just behind him stood Kierston. Seeing her brother, she too joined in and ended up with a high-five.

What was the reason behind Kierston Russell’s demise?

Kierston’s last post came on October 21, 2024. She is seen decked up in a Duncanville jersey. The caption read, “This year personal💯.” But hardly did Kierston’s loved ones and fans expect it to be her last post. Her life came to a pause at just 18 when she had so many possibilities ahead of her remaining. The details about her death were not immediately available. However, Tide 100.9 reported, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which investigates all deaths outside of a hospital setting in Tuscaloosa County, declined to comment, saying the matter was non-criminal.

While fans await the exact information behind Kierston’s demise, they are now pouring in their love and support for Keelon Russell and his family. From his old schoolmate, SMU cornerback Javion Holiday’s mother, to his former coach Jayson Lavender, everyone rallied to pour in their tributes for Kierston.