Who is Keith Gray? All About Ex-College Football OL Facing Decades in Prison

The UConn Huskies fans are now getting to see another side of their 2007 team captain, Keith Gray. The former offensive lineman is now trending in the headlines after being convicted in a nine-figure fraud scheme. According to the latest reports, he will now be facing decades behind bars.

Who is Keith Gray, and what were his college football achievements?

An Allen, Texas native, he logged five seasons at UConn from 2004 to 2008. After redshirting his first year, Gray climbed the depth chart and was eventually voted a team captain in 2007 under head coach Randy Edsall.

After going undrafted in 2009, Gray’s professional career was short-lived. It included a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers and time on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

What crime is Keith Gray accused of, and how long would his prison detention be?

According to reports by TMZ, Gray was found guilty of orchestrating a massive $328 million fraud scheme. The Department of Justice announced the conviction on the morning of February 21, saying Gray was the architect of a Medicare scam that pushed “unnecessary genetic tests designed to evaluate the risk of various cardiovascular diseases and conditions.”

A jury convicted Gray, the owner of Axis Professional Labs and Kingdom Health Laboratory in Dallas, of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., five Anti-Kickback Statute violations, and three money-laundering charges.

Federal officials say the tests had no real medical purpose, yet Gray still billed Medicare at scale, filing $328 million in claims. Pocketing the amount, he walked away with around $54 million. The scheme targeted Medicare patients and used a “doctor chase” tactic, tracking down their physicians. In turn, they were pressured into approving the tests.

With the money, Gray allegedly played a shell game. For instance, he hid the payments for fake marketing contracts. He took the process of hiding a step further by labeling the money as “software” costs and loans that, in reality, never existed. And for the rest of the money he could not hide, Gray invested lavishly in himself by purchasing expensive luxury vehicles.

He owned a Mercedes-Benz SUV, worth more than $154,000. In addition, Gray also bought a Dodge Ram truck worth more than $142,000. The investigation took a new turn as jurors saw texts that brought more clarity to the matter. Gray and an associate casually talked about profits and even joked about the flood of cash.

“$ent, you should have it any minute if you don’t already. Get it?” the co-conspirator wrote as reported by Daily Voice.

“Sorry I was filling my bathtub with ones. Yes lol,” came Gray’s reply.

With all the proof in place, he faces 10 years on each of nine counts, in total. The final sentence is to be handed down later.

What is Keith Gray’s background outside his football career?

Even though Gray took up football as his profession, his academic path ran in the opposite direction. He holds a major in mathematics and actuarial science.

How could Keith Gray’s case affect his legacy in football?

Gray had earned a reputation for himself serving as the captain of the UConn Huskies. Even though, overall, he had a modest career, being undrafted in the NFL, he continued to pursue a professional career. However, with Gray now at the center of the federal fraud conviction, he will now be remembered for this misdeed.

His name will now be synonymous with abuse of the healthcare system, and not with college football record books. Meanwhile, Gray’s conviction adds to a troubling trend. Just weeks earlier, on February 3, federal prosecutors announced that ex-NFL tight end Rufus French scammed Medicare and CHAMPVA for almost $200 million.

He allegedly sold patient data and faked doctors’ prescriptions for braces no one needed. Gray’s conviction marks a stunning fall from a decorated college career. It forever linked his name not to his on-field leadership but to one of the larger Medicare fraud schemes in recent memory.