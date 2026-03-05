Who Is Lou Holtz’s Wife, Beth Barcus Holtz? All About the Legendary Coach’s Kids, Family and Net Worth

It’s one of the saddest days for college football fans across the United States. The word is that the legendary Lou Holtz passed away at 89 earlier today. He died peacefully at his home in Orlando after being in hospice care for a little while. Lou was basically a superhero at Notre Dame. He won a national title in ’88, but most people also loved (or loved to laugh with) him during his years as a spunky analyst on ESPN. However, to understand Lou Holtz better, you need to know his wife, Beth Barcus Holtz.

Who is Lou Holtz’s wife, Beth Barcus?

In hindsight, Beth Barcus was the mastermind who actually kick-started his entire legendary career. They met back in high school in East Liverpool, Ohio, and while their road had some bumps (she actually broke off their engagement once in 1960!), they married in 1961 and stayed inseparable for nearly 59 years.

The most famous story about them happened in 1966. Lou was pretty much unemployed, and they were expecting their third kid. So, Beth bought him a book called ‘The Magic of Thinking Big.’

That book had inspired the heck out of Lou to write down a ‘bucket list’ of 107 goals while sitting at their kitchen table. One of them was like meeting the Pope and appearing on The Tonight Show. Beth stood on the business, and dryly told him, “Why don’t you add ‘get a job’?” That was his 108th goal. And boy, did Lou go on to check off almost every single one.

What was Beth Barcus’ profession?

Before Lou made millions of good dollars and the fame, Beth was the primary earner, the breadwinner for the Holtz family. She was a trained X-ray technician. She did some long hours in the hospitals to support Lou while he was grinding as a low-paid graduate assistant at Iowa and a couple of other early stops.

Later, she proved she had a serious head for business by founding The Tennis Hog Pro Shop in Arkansas in 1970s. To make sure it wasn’t luck, but purely business acumen, she doubled down on her business. She scaled it into a successful three-location chain before selling it sometime in the 1980s.

Even more impressive is, even while she was raising her four kids, she took business classes at the University of Arkansas. She’s just as competitive as Lou himself, or even more. Most definitely more by looking at her early hustles.

Does Beth Barcus and Lou Holtz have children?

When it comes to their kids, the Holtz household was basically a Notre Dame satellite campus. Like we said before, they had four children.

Luanne, Skip, Kevin, and Elizabeth.

The three of them graduated from the University of Notre Dame. Out of the four, the most standout name for sports fans has to be definitely Skip Holtz. Lou’s son had a massive coaching career of his own. He led teams like Louisiana Tech and had won back-to-back championships with the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL/UFL. However, the rest of the kids have stayed mostly out of the public eye.

How did Lou Holtz’s wife, Beth Barcus, died?

Beth’s later years were all about by a truly heroic battle with her health. She was first diagnosed with a rare form of throat cancer all the way back in 1997. It was actually a rare of type stage four throat cancer. She has only given about a 5% chance of living. She fought through 13 hours of surgery and a brutal 83 radiation treatments that eventually destroyed the lining of her throat.

Sadly, the long-term effects caught up with her. She passed away on June 30, 2020, at the age of 82. Lou got absolutely devastated to his core, and he actually spent her final years focused entirely on her as a primary caretaker. Needless to say a part of him died that day.

Who is Lou Holtz’s net worth in 2026?

By the time Lou joined her in 2026, he had already racked up a pretty big nest egg worth about $12 million. Mind you, while his coaching salary peaked around $655k a year at South Carolina in the late ’90s, he made a fortune after leaving the sidelines. He was one of the most popular analysts on ESPN for years. On top of that, at the same or so, he became a powerhouse on the motivational speaking circuit. The former Irish coach was stashing massive fees to share his ‘Do Right’ philosophy.

His philosophy has this three rules for success and leadership.

1) Do what is right.

2) Do the best you can.

3) Show people you care.

Apart from his philosophy errands, he also wrote over about 10 books. Some of his bestsellers are Wins, Losses, and Lessons. Which kept the royalties rolling in. Even with all this wealth, the Holtzs were famous for their generosity. They founded the Holtz Charitable Foundation in 1998. He poured money into everything from homeless shelters in South Carolina to scholarships for trade schools.

Beth even volunteered anonymously for a ‘No-One Dies Alone’ program at a hospital in Orlando. End of the day, truth be told, they were truly a powerhouse duo that defined an entire era of sports before the power couple was a thing in the United States.