Who Is Max Johnson’s Girlfriend? Relationship & More About the UNC QB’s Personal Life

The year 2024 has been a season of heartbreak for UNC football’s quarterback Max Johnson. The only word he could relate to is “grinding.” He sustained a season-ending leg injury in the Tar Heels’ 2024 season opener at Minnesota. However, he is in no mood to hit the ‘settle’ button yet. Rather, Johnson stated, he is “looking forward to the season” and is even spending more time on rehab and recovery. The quarterback underwent multiple surgeries to repair his right leg. And as he gears up to hit the gridiron once again, his parents are his mainstay, but he has got the biggest cheerleader. That’s none other than Johnson’s girlfriend, Adrienne Jane Davis.

Meet Adrienne Davis, Max Johnson’s girlfriend

Although there is no specific date available on the public platform of when Johnson’s relationship with his sweetheart started, the couple was first seen on Davis’ Instagram post on January 2, 2024. Davis kept it a secret without revealing anything in the caption, and only wrote, “2024😁😁.” But gradually, Johnson started to appear frequently on her social media. Johnson’s girlfriend has a family of 142k followers on Instagram.

Davis also runs a YouTube channel along with her three sisters under the username, “@davissisters6504.” Over the years, Johnson’s girlfriend has garnered over 20.9k followers on the platform. She is the daughter of Amy and Bryson Davis. Holding a license Ministry from Lee University, Davis’ dad also served as group director at North Point Community Church. He now works full-time for his company, Davis & Co., where Davis’ mother is the CEO.

Johnson’s girlfriend is a person who likes to live her life. Her IG profile captures some of the highlight moments from taking beach vacays with her friends, to skiing. Davis also posted about her graduation day, decked up in a hat and robe. Johnson’s girlfriend was filled with gratitude as she wrote, “2 days left🥹❤️ thank you @georgiacollege for giving me the best home these past 4 years!!” Since Johnson too hails from Georgia, we can assume that the duo met during their high school.

Max Johnson & Adrienne Davis’ public moments

Davis’ IG profile is sort of an album for her to preserve her happy moments with Johnson. The latest post came in May, as Johnson’s girlfriend made the most out of her summer holidays. She took a family trip to Boston, and that called for some Boston dump. And guess who tagged along with the Davis family? Of course, the UNC quarterback. The caption of the post read, “pt 1 of our trip to Boston! Cape Cod you were beautiful!!!!🦞.” The first picture showed the couple in a cafe as Davis is spotted with two of her favorite things. Holding iced coffee in one hand, and clinging to Johnson for a lovey-dovey pose.

While the clock is ticking on the offseason, the quarterback is spending as much quality time with his sweetheart. Thankfully, they were able to celebrate Johnson’s birthday this year. On April 21, Davis posted some pictures from her beau’s special day. And the pictures would surely make you go. ‘Awww.’ The last picture was the silhouette of the couple with a dreamy sunset in the background. Meanwhile, they added a quirky touch to their date outings. After all, what better date than teaching your girlfriend some sports?

Back in June, Adrienne Davis was spotted learning how to play golf. And who was her instructor? Has to be Max Johnson. In the video, the quarterback taught her sweetheart what the golf clubs were and let her experiment with which ones were right for her. It was followed by how to take a big swing session. Fresh off unforgettable moments with his leading lady, Johnson’s got the fuel to dominate 2025.