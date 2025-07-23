Who Is Mike Gundy’s Wife? Everything to Know About Kristen Gundy

Let’s just say things got real weird, real fast in Stillwater. Mike Gundy opened the 2024 season with a clean 3–0 start and then, boom—the bottom fell out. Seven straight losses, a 3–9 finish, and a 52–0 whooping by Colorado that had folks double-checking their calendars to make sure it wasn’t the ’90s again. And for the first time in his two-decade run, Gundy went winless in Big 12 play. With fans yelling into the void and both coordinators packing their bags, the Gundy era felt like it was teetering. But right when the heat turned up? There she was. Kristen Gundy. The real MVP. The rock. And more importantly, the woman who’s been in Mike’s corner since before mullets were a meme.

Even with that faceplant of a 2024 season, Mike Gundy’s still the winningest coach in Oklahoma State history. Since stepping in as head coach in 2005, he’s notched a 169–88 record, snagged 102 Big 12 wins, and delivered that glorious 2011 conference title. He’s had 8 seasons with double-digit wins, appeared in 18 bowl games, and picked up Big 12 Coach of the Year 3 times. But this past season hit different. The Cowboys didn’t just lose—they got trucked. And yet, through all that noise, one thing stayed steady: the Gundy household. Which brings us to Kristen.

What is Mike Gundy’s current relationship status?

Still married. Still solid. And according to the man himself, not planning on going anywhere.

In April 2025, Mike and Kristen listed their six-bedroom ranch-style mansion in Stillwater for a cool $8 million. That sparked a mini freak-out in Cowboy Nation. Is he bailing? Is retirement finally calling? Mike shut that down with classic Gundy edge: “Times have changed since then,It’s just a big place for two people. Somebody else needs to be able to enjoy it at some point. It’s too big of a house for two people. It needs to be for a young family that has a lot of energy and wants to be on a ranch and goof around and have a swimming pool and all that stuff. That’s kind of past my time at this point.”

So yeah, the Gundy train is still chugging along—with Kristen in the front car, hand on the wheel.

Who is Mike Gundy’s wife, Kristen Gundy?

Born Kristen Strickland on September 9, 1968, in Midwest City, Oklahoma, Kristen isn’t just some coach’s plus-one. She’s been part of this script since Act One. Her dad, Danny, passed in 2017, and her three brothers—Carl, Chad, and Craig—were all college football dudes, so the gridiron gene runs deep. Kristen played hoops in high school and had real potential until a car accident derailed her college ball dreams.

But she never lost that competitive grit. And when Mike hit the coaching big leagues, Kristen was there, holding it down behind the scenes. She’s not the type to sit in front of cameras. But ask anyone around Stillwater, and they’ll tell you: Kristen Gundy runs the show when the cameras shut off.

When did Mike Gundy meet Kristen Gundy?

This ain’t no reality show meet-cute. Kristen and Mike go way back—like elementary school back. They first crossed paths when she was in the sixth grade. The two grew up in Midwest City, ended up as high school friends, then took the leap together to Oklahoma State University. That’s where things really clicked. They got married on June 14, 1991.

She was with him when he was still QB1 in Stillwater, before the headset and sideline drama. She knew him before the mullet. Before the fame. She’s been in the picture through it all.

Do Mike Gundy and Kristen Gundy have kids?

Oh yeah. And they’ve gone full Kardashians with the alliteration.

Gavin. Gunnar. Gage. The 3G crew. The family lives on a 110-acre ranch they named 3GB in honor of the 3 boys. It’s like something straight out of Tayler Sheridan’s Yellowstone—if Kevin Costner were raising quarterbacks and parakeets. Yep, pets galore. We’re talking four dogs, two cats, two parakeets, a parrot, a tree frog, and a fish tank. It’s a zoo with shoulder pads.

Gunnar, the middle son, followed Dad’s footsteps. He joined the Cowboys as a walk-on QB in 2021, transferred to Ohio, and is now slinging it at D2 Emporia State (as of 2024). Mike once laid it out plain and brutal: “If you’re the best player, you’ll play. If not, you won’t play—even though I’m sleeping with your mom.” Classic Gundy. Honest to a fault. That quote went semi-viral but also proved the point: he doesn’t play favorites.

Gavin and Gage? They keep a lower profile. Gavin’s in the business world. Gage, still in high school, is the energetic, baseball-loving baby of the bunch. And Kristen’s the glue in all this chaos. Mike says she tells their boys every morning: “Humble yourself before you walk out the door.” And you better believe those words carry weight when they come from her.

Kristen Gundy’s not just some coach’s wife. She’s the blueprint. The one who saw Mike Gundy before the wins, the bowl games, the controversies, and yes—before the mullet took on a life of its own. Whether Mike rebounds in 2025 or rides off into the Stillwater sunset soon after, you can bet Kristen will be right there, boots planted, voice steady, probably with a parrot squawking in the background. The Gundy era might be facing turbulence, but it’s hard to count out a man whose better half is tougher than any defensive scheme he’s ever faced.