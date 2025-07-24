Who Is Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck’s Wife? Everything to Know About Heather Jackson

P.J. Fleck joined the University of Minnesota as their head football coach in January 2017. He took the place of the Golden Gophers’ former coach Tracy Claeys. The 2025 season will be Fleck’s ninth season. And his stint so far has been a decent one. Fleck holds a 58-39 record at Minnesota and 88-61 overall. He has already lifted prestigious awards like the 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year. Fleck has also been named as the AFCA Region 3 Coach of the Year not once, but twice. As he has grown popular in the college football world, fans are now inquisitive about his personal life, especially about his wife, Heather Jackson.

What Is P.J. Fleck’s Current Relationship Status?

Fleck hopped through multiple roles in multiple programs. His coaching journey had stops at Northern Illinois (WR), Rutgers (WR), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Western Michigan, and Minnesota. As he won the most games (11) for Minnesota, since 1904, Fleck got the support of his wife, Heather. The couple tied the knot on February 11, 2016.

via Imago

Who Is P.J. Fleck’s Wife, Heather Jackson?

While Fleck might be busy coaching the Gophers team, Jackson is the one who keeps the family together. The First Lady of Gophers has a fan following of 7,263 followers on Instagram. Since Fleck was hired away from Western Michigan in January 2017, Heather has provided a separate but simultaneous support system for players. Fleck’s wife has been a driver of the program’s ethos to serve the community. Wondering how?

Heather has been a common face at the Larson Football Performance Center. However, she took up a volunteering role at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital before the COVID pandemic. Reports suggest Fleck’s wife has served on the board of directors of the Ronald McDonald House since November 2023. Holding this role allowed Heather to run the Fleck Family Fund, which contributes to work on clothing lines that give to good causes.

When Did P.J. Fleck Meet Heather Jackson?

According to Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Fleck and Heather exchanged wedding vows in Hawaii on February 11, 2016. Fleck has been married twice. His first marriage was to a woman known only by her first name, Tracie. But Fleck gave love a second chance. And he found love with Heather. The couple got engaged in September 2015, after they met each other in Kalamazoo and had been dating for one year. However, at the beginning, Heather was still in two minds about proceeding ahead with Fleck. As Twin Cities reported, “Heather was like, well, fine: ‘No way am I asking out a 1-11 divorced head coach.’ But then she did. ‘I literally went to his office one day and told him to get in the car.’”

And now Fleck’s wife never misses a moment to post pictures with her hubby on IG. Her post from October 7, 2024, shows the couple in an emotional embrace in the field.

Do P.J. Fleck and Heather Jackson Have Kids?

Fleck and Heather are now blessed with a happy family. Her IG bio reads, “💍Proud wife of the hottest head football coach ever❤️〽️ Italian 🇮🇹irish🇮🇪 💙💖💙💖Mom & 2nd mom to 4 amazing kids 🌈I love to serve & give and I love BIG!” According to Pioneer Press, Fleck had a son named Colt who died after birth due to a heart condition. Gavin Jackson is from Heather’s previous marriage. Along with this, Fleck also has a son, Carter Joseph, and two daughters, Paisley Jane and Harper Marie Fleck, from his first marriage. Among them, Paisley was born on a special day, December 17, 2012, when Fleck was announced as the head coach of Western Michigan University. While Harper is 11 years old.

With a thriving program and a rock-solid family, Fleck is rowing the boat in all the right directions.