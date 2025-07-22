Who Is Mississippi State Coach Jeff Lebby’s Wife? All About Staley Briles, Daughter of Former Baylor Coach Art Briles

Mississippi State Bulldogs’ head coach Jeff Lebby has already taken ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum into confidence. While he is not convinced about the team setup, the analyst sang highly in Lebby’s praise. “Do they have a program that can support a winning football program? I think Jeff Lebby is a very good coach, but I don’t know if the apparatus around him is sustainable,” said Finebaum. While Lebby is yet to find success in Mississippi State, back at Oklahoma, as an offensive coordinator, he helped the offense finish in the top six nationally. They say behind successful men, there are strong women. That’s the case for Lebby, who is married to Staley Briles.

What Is Jeff Lebby’s Current Relationship Status?

Lebby and Staley were married on March 5, 2011, in Waco, Texas. She has a private profile on Instagram. It suggests that while Lebby is in the limelight, Staley often prefers to keep her private life under wraps. Her IG bio reads, “•lets do what we love & do a lot of it• | #hailstate🐶 | momma 2️⃣ #koralynn #kanelou.”

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 16, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby talks to the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel.

Who Is Jeff Lebby’s Wife, Staley Briles?

Lebby’s wife holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. She hails from a college football background, as she is the daughter of the former Houston Cougars and Baylor Bears’ head coach, Art Briles. However, other than being the celebrated coach’s daughter, not much is known about what Staley does professionally. What we know is that she never inches back from taking a stand.

For instance, back in 2016, Lebby’s father-in-law, Art, was forced to get down from his head coaching job. This was due to an alleged sexual harassment scandal involving the players at Baylor. And Staley could no longer keep calm. Lebby’s wife took to the media in 2016 and openly defended her father, accusing the media of witch-hunting her dad. She stood there as armor, protecting the family from all the mud-slinging.

When Did Jeff Lebby Meet Staley Briles?

Both Lebby and Staley have a special connection with Texas. The Mississippi State head coach’s father, Mike Lebby, served as the high school football coach at Sweetwater High School in Texas during the early 1980s. During the same time, Art also held the assistant position, leading to a long-term relationship with two families. Later on, Lebby served as an offensive assistant at Baylor for nine seasons when Art was the head coach there.

“A man that I’ve known since the day I was born and is somebody that, as I got into it from the football landscape and the philosophical side of it, is so much of who we are today,” Lebby once shared in an interview with On3.

Do Jeff Lebby and Staley Briles Have Kids?

Lebby had caught a lot of heat after he brought Art to the stadium during Oklahoma’s face-off against SMU. That’s when the former Sooners’ coach mentioned his daughters in defense of Art. Lebby shared, “That’s my father-in-law. He’s my father-in-law. That’s the grandfather of my two kids. So he was down with our entire family after the game,” he added. Jeff and Staley have a daughter, Kora, and a son, Kane.

Who are Staley Briles’ Parents?

Staley is the daughter of former college football head coach Art and his wife Jan Allison Briles. The couple has been married for 45 years and has three kids together, including Staley, Kendal Briles, who is the TCU offensive coordinator, and Jancy Briles, who was the media relations coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

Born into a football family, Staley Briles grew up with the game in her blood. Now, she continues that legacy alongside her husband, head coach Jeff Lebby.