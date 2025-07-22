Who Is NC State Coach Dave Doeren’s Wife? Everything to Know About Sara Doeren

When Dave Doeren introduced his “1Pack 1Goal” mantra on the day he took the NC State job, few outside of Raleigh understood how deeply that phrase cut into his personal life, too. This wasn’t just coach-speak—it mirrored how Dave and his wife, Sara, built their marriage and raised their three boys across multiple zip codes, coaching jobs, and recruiting cycles. Now in his 13th season leading the Wolfpack, with 87 wins and counting, Doeren’s commitment to team-first culture isn’t confined to his players—it starts at home, with a woman who’s weathered the chaos of college football with grace and grit.

What is Dave Doeren’s current relationship status?

The Doerens have been married to Sara for over two decades, raising three sons while navigating the intensity of Power Five football. The exact date of their marriage is not revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Who is Dave Doeren’s wife, Sara?

Sara, originally from Chariton, Iowa, has been by Dave’s side since his early days in the profession. Dave Doeren reinforces in the locker room, and Sara lives out in real time. Sara Doeren is the silent quarterback of the family, running point while her husband calls plays on Saturdays. Being a coach’s wife isn’t just about wearing red on gamedays. It’s about being present when Dave can’t be.

“You never expect to have all your kids sick at the same time—and Dave’s gone. There are definitely times when you’re like, ‘I did not sign up for this,’” Sara was quoted as saying by Player Wives. But signing up is exactly what she did, and she’s never turned the page. Behind the scenes, she’s the structure and softness, holding down a family that often has to bend around the demands of the job. And despite the emotional toll, Sara also acknowledges Dave’s ability to switch off from the game when he’s home: “He is really great about putting everything down and hanging out with the kids… I don’t see him doing X’s and O’s on the kitchen table.”

That support found its most public expression in 2023 when the couple donated $1.25 million to establish a program for students facing executive function challenges. The initiative—named OnePack Empowered—reflects the couple’s desire to use their platform beyond football.

When did Dave Doeren meet Sara?

The story of Dave Doeren and Sara started back in the early ’90s, when he was a young coach at Drake University and she was a nursing student. Long before headsets and playbooks defined their life, the two were just college kids navigating young love and the little rituals that come with it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sara once told a story that belongs in a sports rom-com: Dave had a pair of “lucky shoes” he wore on game days. One day, Sara—mistaking them for old junk—donated them to Goodwill. Realizing her mistake, she marched into the store and convinced the staff to search through bins to find them.

Do Dave Doeren and Sara have kids?

The couple has three sons: Jacob (26), Luke (23), and Connor (19). And like most kids who grow up in a coach’s household, they’ve had to adapt to the spotlight, expectations, and sometimes the backlash that comes with being part of a public-facing family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sara once said her sons have strong friendships, the kind that ground them in reality. “The kids have really great friends, the ones that can say, ‘Good game, I’m glad we won, want to go play baseball?’” But there’s also the hard truth: they’ve had to “turn the other cheek” from a young age.