Who Is Parker Kingston? All About BYU WR Arrested Over Legal Charges

College football got hit with another shocking piece of news for the second time in a row from the city of Provo. Parker Kingston, a 21-year-old star wide receiver for the BYU Cougars, was arrested this week on a very serious charge: first-degree felony r***.

This was a bit of a shocker for Cougars fans, as Kingston had just announced he was staying at BYU for his senior year instead of heading to the NFL. Right now, Kingston’s actually held at the Washington County Jail without bail while the legal process starts to move forward.

The charges actually go back to an incident from about a year ago, in February 2025. A woman reported that she was a****lted in St. George, Utah, and went to the hospital for help per Washington County Attorney’s Office. It took the St. George Police Department about a year to investigate the claims, gather evidence, and talk to witnesses before they finally made the arrest on February 10. Because it’s a first-degree felony, it’s not looking good for him.

On the field, Kingston was one of BYU’s best players and a real fan favorite. He’s known for being a “do-it-all” athlete. He’s the only player in the school’s history to score a touchdown by catching, running, passing, and even returning a punt. The junior WR was the team’s go-to guy, leading the squad with 66 catches and racking up over 924-ish receiving yards.

BYU Athletics has kept their response pretty brief so far. This is very common in legal cases of this caliber. They released a statement saying they know about the arrest and are cooperating with the police. But they can’t say much else because of privacy laws. Since this is similar to Jake Retzlaff’s case, everyone is waiting to see how the university and the team handle his status.

Kingston’s first court appearance in Utah’s 5th Judicial District Court is set for Friday, February 13. This hearing will be the first step in the judicial process where more details might come to light. For now, his football career is completely on hold as the focus shifts entirely to the courtroom and the serious allegations made against him.