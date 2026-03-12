Who Is Ravi Bellamkonda? All About Ohio State’s Incoming President Replacing Ted Carter

The Ohio State University parted ways with Walter ‘Ted’ Carter Jr., following backlash over a relationship connected to public backing for a private business. Within a matter of a few days, the school has found a replacement. Meet Ravi Bellamkonda, who is all set to be OSU’s 18th President.



Bellamkonda is currently Ohio State’s executive vice president and provost. He has spent only a year at Columbus as provost and was a very special hire for Carter Jr. The former president spent a year looking to fill that position. Carter had been looking for a permanent provost. Later on, talking about Bellamkonda, he called it “the most important hire I’m making.”

Maybe Carter said that because Bellamkonda has been a known face in Columbus. He was the dean of the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University. Before that, he worked as a professor and department chair of biomedical engineering at both Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory.

Where was Ravi Bellamkonda born, and what is his background?

At Ohio State University, Provost Bellamkonda served as the architect of the institution’s academic operations, overseeing initiatives that support faculty and students across six campuses. The leaders of 15 colleges and the university libraries reported directly to him. Yet before rising through the ranks at Ohio State University, his journey began in India.

Bellamkonda was born in India in 1968. At the age of 21, in 1989, he first boarded a plane to fly to the US from India to pursue higher education.

What is Ravi Bellamkonda’s educational and academic background?

He earned a bachelor’s in engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad, in 1989. Bellamkonda traveled 8,000 miles away from home to pursue a PhD program at Brown University.

There was a time when Bellamkonda had $800 in cash and had to survive on the meagre amount until he received his fellowship stipend. Coming from India, he initially struggled with American customs. However, he soon developed notable connections, and he kept climbing the academic ladder.

His dissertation was on nerve regeneration, and it went on to become a Markey Fellow at MIT’s Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences. Ohio became the starting point of Bellamkonda’s academic career. Fresh off a PhD in medical science and biomaterials from Brown University, he joined the faculty at Case Western Reserve University in 1995.

Atlanta marked the next chapter for Bellamkonda in 2003, when he joined Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory School of Medicine through a joint faculty appointment. By 2010, he stepped into the role of associate vice president for research at Georgia Tech and later served as chair of the Emory‑Georgia Tech Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering from 2013 to 2016.

What is Ravi Bellamkonda’s role at Ohio State University?

Following a year-long search after Melissa Gilliam departed to become president of Boston University, Bellamkonda emerged as the choice to succeed her, stepping in after interim provost Karla Zadnik held the position. As the university’s executive vice president and provost, his role was to oversee programs and initiatives in the Office of Academic Affairs.

Now at Ohio State, Bellamkonda will be stepping into Carter’s shows. Leading from the top, the former president managed six campuses and around 65,000 students, while also overseeing the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and one of the country’s biggest athletics programs. Looking ahead, Carter launched “Education for Citizenship 2035,” a decade-long strategic vision aimed at driving the future growth of Ohio State University. So, Bellamkonda is expected to roll out a long-term roadmap for the university.

What is Ravi Bellamkonda’s net worth and salary?

No information is available on Bellamkonda’s net worth. However, with the trustees’ backing him, his compensation, as reported by WDTN.com, climbed to $981,956, up from $853,875 as of August. Trustees also approved a $200,000 annual retention credit through 2029, along with a $50,000 fringe benefit allowance.

Is Ravi Bellamkonda married, and does he have children?

He is married to Dr. Lalita Kaligotla, associate director of the Hart Leadership Program (HLP) in the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke. The couple has two grown children.

Ohio State’s Board of Trustees will take up Bellamkonda’s appointment Thursday, March 12, with a formal announcement and news conference expected afterward.