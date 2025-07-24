Who Is Sonny Dykes’ Wife? Everything to Know About Kate Dykes

Sonny Dykes. The man who led TCU to the national title game one year. Then tanked to 5-7. Followed by a a redemption arc like he’s straight out of a sports movie. Sonny Dykes is officially back. But hold that thought. Because while everyone’s glued to his sideline swagger and portal wizardry, the real heartbeat behind this rollercoaster ride? Kate Dykes. The woman behind the coach. The glue. But who exactly is Kate? And what’s her story?

After getting walloped by expectations in 2023, Sonny Dykes showed the country that his run to the title game in 2022 wasn’t just a fluke or some kind of Big 12 fever dream. In 2024, the man rolled out a 9-4 record and ended with a mic-drop 34-3 win over Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl. That’s not just a bounce back, that’s a full-blown flex. QB Josh Hoover lit it up with nearly 4,000 passing yards, and the defense finally looked like it knew what the heck was going on, thanks to new DC Andy Avalos. Sonny ditched the wishy-washy stuff from last season and went full-throttle into his Air Raid roots.

What is Sonny Dykes’ current relationship status?

Alright, let’s clear the air. Yes, Sonny Dykes is 100% taken. Has been for nearly two decades. The lucky lady? Kate Dykes, formerly Kate Golding. These two aren’t just playing house, they’re playing the long game. Raising a trio of kids while navigating the chaos of coaching from Arizona to Cali to Texas.

But get this, the Dykes aren’t just football-famous, they’re also known for giving back. Last season, they donated a million bucks to TCU’s athletic program. Not in their own names, either. They honored the late Jamal Powell and Shirley Enis. That’s class, folks. Kate even said, “We are very proud to give back to a place that means so much to our family.” No glitz. Just heart.

Who is Sonny Dykes’s wife, Kate Dykes?

Let’s talk about Kate. Not your average coach’s wife who smiles politely from the stands. She’s a Wichita Falls native, Texas Tech grad, communications degree in hand, and she had serious plans of her own. “I wanted to be a sideline reporter,” she told DFWChild. Spoiler alert: she actually was a sideline reporter, then climbed into the producer chair at ESPN. Yeah, she’s got more than a little sports cred.

And it’s not just ESPN on her resume. Kate’s a builder of families, of communities, and yes, even of businesses. She started her own athletic wear line for women, because why not? Meanwhile, she runs the Dykes household like a tight zone blitz. Structure, routines, and a whole lot of grace.

When did Sonny Dykes meet Kate Golding?

Their meet-cute is basically straight out of a southern rom-com. She was 22, working in the sports info office at Texas Tech. He was 34, a wide receivers coach with a clipboard and probably some bad jokes. Their families knew each other. Sonny’s dad was legendary coach Spike Dykes. Kate’s dad and brother were both coaches too. But they’d never really met.

Until one night, Sonny saw her out and said, “What do you want to do after school?” Next thing you know, he’s asking for her number, telling her he’d help her find a job. Real smooth. From that moment, Kate says, “We just never didn’t talk every day after.” Fast forward: two years later they were hitched. That first season together? Texas Tech. From there, it was a blur of coaching jobs and diaper changes.

Do Sonny Dykes and Kate Dykes have kids?

Oh, they’ve got a full starting lineup brewing. Kate and Sonny have three kids: Allie, Charlie, and Daniel. And they’re not just passengers on this wild coaching ride, they’re part of the team. Kate says, “They have all these big brothers they get to have these healthy, good relationships with.” The players aren’t just teammates, they’re extended family.

Raising kids in this lifestyle isn’t easy. Between moving cities, switching schools, and living on a football schedule, it can get nutty. Kate is big on structure because let’s be real, without it, things would probably look like a busted coverage.

Kate admits, “I think our house is a little cuckoo-crazy just because of football, and there’s a million things going on.” Yet she handles it like a pro. Even their kids are getting used to the madness. When they moved from California to Texas mid-school year, Kate reminded her daughter, “You’re getting to see different parts of the country… you’re going to be better for it.”

Sonny Dykes might be the face of TCU football, but Kate? She’s the soul of the Dykes dynasty. While Sonny draws up plays and flips the portal like a magician, Kate’s anchoring their family, uplifting football wives, and still making time to drop million-dollar donations with zero fanfare. She’s not just the coach’s wife, she’s the MVP of the whole program.