Who Is Washington Coach Jedd Fisch’s Wife? Everything to Know About Amber Fisch

Jedd Fisch found something rare: stability. Long before turning around Washington and sketching Big Ten dreams, his most significant win came in 2001, when he met Amber, his anchor. She’s not on the sidelines, but she’s been calling the shots at home since day one. As Jedd enters Year 2 with the Huskies, facing chaos, roster flips, and Big Ten bruisers, it’s still Amber holding down the fort behind the scenes.

What is Jedd Fisch’s current relationship status?

Jedd Fisch is very much married, as in ride-or-die, over-two-decades-strong kind of married. While the transfer portal might be booming with breakups and new pairings, Fisch has kept it solid with Amber Fisch. Their partnership rolled through Gainesville, Ann Arbor, LA, Tucson, and now Seattle. And in a sport where families get uprooted faster than coaching contracts expire, that’s saying something. The two have kept a low-key but steady presence. In fact, they just made a $1 million donation to Washington’s athletic program together.

Who is Jedd Fisch’s wife, Amber Fisch?

Amber Fisch (née Mosley) is what you’d call the program’s quiet MVP. She was born on February 8, 1976, and raised as an only child in Rowlett, a small town outside Dallas, Texas. After high school, Amber skipped the college route and went straight to work, eventually landing in Plano, Texas, as a meeting planner.

That job eventually brought her to the 2001 AFCA Coaches’ Convention in Atlanta, where fate decided to play matchmaker. Amber was organizing the event—a job she’d nailed for years—when Bob Stoops and Grant Teaff helped nudge her toward a young coach named Jedd Fisch. Back then, Fisch was just a grad assistant under Steve Spurrier at Florida. Not exactly a household name.

But Amber? She saw something. And 20 years later, she’s still the one running the show behind the scenes. She walked away from her professional career when Jedd got the OC job at Miami and has since focused on keeping their home front rock solid—something her husband publicly said made his career even possible.

When did Jedd Fisch meet Amber Fisch?

The love story kicked off in 2001 at that AFCA convention in Atlanta. It sounds like the plot of a rom-com: she was the event planner, he was the scrappy assistant coach, and the setting was a bar where college football’s biggest names like Stoops and Spurrier were just hanging out.

That moment, that chance introduction, turned into a marriage that’s gone the distance across the wild, often nomadic life of big-time football coaching. By 2002, they were already building a life together, blending their families and future ambitions. And as Jedd climbed the ladder—from college gigs to the NFL and back—Amber kept things grounded.

Do Jedd Fisch and Amber Fisch have kids?

Yep, the Fisch family tree runs deep. They’ve got three daughters: Zaylee Arnet Fisch (born Nov. 10, 1998), Ashlee (born May 16, 2009), and Kendall (born Dec. 20, 2011). Zaylee is Amber’s daughter from before she met Jedd, but he’s raised her as his own from day one. And that’s something Amber’s never taken lightly.

When Jedd Fisch landed the Arizona job back in 2020, the man was fired up. And it wasn’t just about football—Fisch was pumped to bring his whole crew down to Tucson. Zaylee was already a student at UA and Pima College, and for Fisch, that made the move feel even more like home. “We’re gonna be close by, but not too close, because she’s got her life to live,” he said at the time. “But we’ll be around the corner and I can’t imagine she wouldn’t be thrilled to have her mom and her sisters in town. … We can’t wait to watch her continue to thrive in Tucson.”

Amber has made parenting a full-time job. She gave up her career to make sure the girls were taken care of through every move, every relocation, every late-night film session. That includes all the chaos of the 2024 season, when Jedd took the Washington job and the family moved to a new coast again.

And while Jedd’s chasing Big Ten wins and rebuilding legacies, Amber’s been the rock at home. That $1 million pledge to Washington Athletics? That came from both of them. Not just financially, but emotionally.

The Fisch family isn’t just visiting Seattle. They’re planting roots—hard. And Amber’s the one holding the blueprint.

When Jedd Fisch took over Washington in 2024, the program was in shambles—new conference, 46 new players, and over 20 starters gone. Still, he squeezed out a gritty 6–7 season with wild upsets over Michigan and USC. A one-point Sun Bowl loss to Louisville stung, but fans saw the bigger picture: Fisch was laying the foundation. That same blueprint worked wonders at Arizona in 2023, when he flipped a 1–11 team into a 10-win powerhouse that crushed Oklahoma and finished No. 11 in the AP Poll.

Now, Jedd Fisch is trying to pull another rabbit out of the hat. After a messy first year at Washington, he’s got freshman QB Demond Williams Jr. ready to roll and brought in OC Jimmie Dougherty to light a spark. It’s not gonna be easy—SP+ projects about 6 wins—but if the O-line can stay upright and the defense settles in under Ryan Walters, the Huskies could make some noise. But while fans debate blitz packages and red zone calls, it’s Amber Fisch who remains the real constant.