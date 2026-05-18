Who Was Sam Houston DB Will Davis? All About Former HBCU Champion Who Died at 22

The world of college football lost one of its gems. On Saturday evening, May 16, the Houston Chronicle confirmed that former HBCU football champion and Division I defensive back William “Will” Davis tragically passed away in Huntsville, Texas, at the age of 22.

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His sudden death sent shockwaves through the college football world just weeks after he finished spring practice. Will was widely loved by his teammates and coaches. He was a likable, joy-filled fellow. Now the entire Sam Houston athletic department is mourning the loss of the South Boston native.

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Davis spent his entire childhood and adolescent years in the small town of South Boston, located in Halifax County along the southern border of Virginia. He played for Halifax County High School under the HC Grayson Throckmorton.

After graduation, he moved a couple of hours away to Richmond to play for Virginia Union University. Within very little to no time there, he became one of the top guys on the team and conference, helping his Panthers to back-to-back Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Northern Division titles.

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The peak of his HBCU career came when he helped secure a 17–13 victory against their arch-rivals, Virginia State, to capture the historic 2024 CIAA Championship Game. That apparently was the best season of his life. He took home all-conference honors after racking 56 tackles and two interceptions, and a sack.

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Then, Davis decided to take a leap of faith and entered the portal and moved to West Virginia University (WVU) for the 2025 season, making his big-stage debut in a win against Robert Morris. He then transferred to Sam Houston State in January 2026 to finish his final year of college eligibility. Davis was a wonderful student, earning his bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurial management in 2024. He was already pursuing his next degree at Sam Houston.

Will Davis’ last message

When he committed to the Bearkats, he publicly shared how much the campus felt like home and how excited he was to play for Phil Longo and DB coach Julian Wilson overall.

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“Sam Houston felt like home from the moment I first set foot on campus. As a Virginia kid, it was important to me that I’d play somewhere where I fit seamlessly into the culture.”

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The football community has poured out an immense amount of love, with his NIL agency, Nilson Sports, and his former coaches releasing heartbreaking tributes to his character. In a deeply moving twist, just one day before his passing, Will posted a beautiful reminder on social media, telling people to always make memories with the ones they love: “Always make memories with the ones you love, cause one day that’s all you’re going to have.”

The Sam Houston football program has already announced dedicated plans to honor his legacy and keep his memory alive throughout the upcoming 2026 football season.