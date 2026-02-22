Why Georgia Hero’s Son With 30+ Offers Turned Down Kirby Smart for Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame

In college football, it’s not always about following father’s footsteps. On Nov. 12, 2024, Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish snagged 2026 four-star linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. Two years on, the son of Georgia Bulldogs’ All-American and NFL vet Thomas Davis Sr., who revealed the real reason behind his commitment to Notre Dame.

“I can’t go anywhere without God,” he said.

The son of the Georgia legend found his inner calling with the Fighting Irish. His profound connection to Jesus Christ started when his friend, Kamryn Kitchen, invited him to a Bible study session after his sophomore year. Back then, Davis Jr. was going through a tough phase.

With a torn-up shoulder slowing him down, he needed more than rehab. The Georgia legend’s son wanted something to get him right in body, mind, and soul. And the Bible sessions helped. The gatherings grew, the venue expanded, and it’s something that Davis Jr. still takes part in every Sunday evening.

Now that he is stepping into a new chapter, he is assured of the fact that he is heading to a place where faith isn’t hard to find, but is part of everyday life. This conviction was strong enough to maintain his commitment, even after the coach he admired most departed the program.

According to On3’s reports, Davis Jr. looked forward to playing under former linebackers coach Max Bullough. He was his primary recruiter, and one of the reasons for him landing with the Fighting Irish. However, right after a few days of Davis Jr.’s commitment, the coach flipped from Notre Dame to Michigan State.

Despite having ample time to reconsider, Davis Jr. remained steadfast in his commitment. However, he did not. His decision remained firm, rooted in a connection to the university’s deep history of faith. He decided to commit to a program founded on faith since its 1842 inception, a place where football and spirituality have been intertwined since the team first took the field in 1887. From then until today, they have been driven by faith.

For instance, since 2022, Freeman has made pregame Mass mandatory for every player and coach, no matter their faith. For Freeman, it’s about locking in spiritually and centering the mind before the kickoff.

“I want my players to ask themselves what it means to embrace Jesus Christ,” he once said.

With over 30 offers, Thomas Jr. had his pick of elite programs. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder held offers from Georgia, Miami, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, among others, making it up to more than 30. Among them, Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs might have seen some silver lining, even trying their luck.

How Georgia Bulldogs’ hopes for Thomas Davis Jr. faded out

Davis Jr. committed to Notre Dame in November 2024, and a few months later, in May, the Bulldogs hosted the linebacker in Athens. Smart had enough reasons to believe that they could flip his commitment. Firstly, the program has been the paving stone of his father’s career.

In Georgia, Davis Sr. developed into a first-round draft pick during the Mark Richt era. Two straight First-Team All-SEC picks later, he sealed his legacy with consensus All-American honors in 2004. Secondly, Georgia has turned linebacker development into an art form. In recent years, no program has done it better.

For the 2025 draft, the Bulldogs sent Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams off the board as first-round picks. But unfortunately, all these factors were not enough for Davis Jr. to consider punching an Athens ticket. So, he dropped the heartbreaking news on the Georgia camp.

“I’m locked in, this place is special, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. I’m excited for this journey,” Davis Jr. told On3 in June after wrapping up his visit to Georgia. “Go Irish!”

That’s how Thomas Davis Jr. chose faith over legacy, passing on the Georgia gridiron his father once ruled to carve his own path. Now, can he turn belief into blue-and-gold greatness?