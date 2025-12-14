Heisman Trophy vs Maxwell Award: What’s the Difference? Has the Heisman Trophy Become a Quarterback-Only Award?

Every year, college football fans circle the Heisman Trophy as the ultimate bridge between the regular season and the national championship. However, the other prestigious award, that is the Maxwell award, also calls for attention. This year, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza struck gold. But with all the hype surrounding the award, many fans are curious about the difference between the two honors.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is the Heisman Trophy?

Every year, the Heisman Trophy goes to the nation’s top college football player. The winner is chosen by a panel of sportswriters. Established in 1935 by New York’s Downtown Athletic Club, it was named a year later for John Heisman, the pioneering player and coach whose legacy still echoes on the gridiron.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned to know more about the Maxwell Award.