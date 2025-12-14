brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Heisman Trophy vs Maxwell Award: What’s the Difference? Has the Heisman Trophy Become a Quarterback-Only Award?

BySoheli Tarafdar

Dec 13, 2025 | 7:53 PM CST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Heisman Trophy vs Maxwell Award: What’s the Difference? Has the Heisman Trophy Become a Quarterback-Only Award?

BySoheli Tarafdar

Dec 13, 2025 | 7:53 PM CST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Every year, college football fans circle the Heisman Trophy as the ultimate bridge between the regular season and the national championship. However, the other prestigious award, that is the Maxwell award, also calls for attention. This year, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza struck gold. But with all the hype surrounding the award, many fans are curious about the difference between the two honors.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is the Heisman Trophy?

Every year, the Heisman Trophy goes to the nation’s top college football player. The winner is chosen by a panel of sportswriters. Established in 1935 by New York’s Downtown Athletic Club, it was named a year later for John Heisman, the pioneering player and coach whose legacy still echoes on the gridiron.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned to know more about the Maxwell Award. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved