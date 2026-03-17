Why Kalen Deboer’s Alabama Stands to Gain the Most if Frustrated SEC Breaks Away From NCAA

It’s been known for a long time that the SEC is not at all satisfied with the current status quo of college sports. Commissioner Greg Sankey told Paul Finebaum that his conference could potentially be creating “its own in-house governance and enforcement model.” The departure of one of the most important leagues in the NCAA will prove to be a death knell for the latter. But Alabama stands to benefit from the breakup.

NIL, revenue sharing, and eligibility are the three main issues causing the SEC to lose hope in the NCAA. The SEC has the might and the money to sustain itself, even while having separate rules for these three problem areas. NIL and revenue sharing are parts of the Alabama package that recruits will consider while making their decision, but Alabama also relies on its legacy to attract prospects. The Tide could become even more intriguing as a program should the SEC split from the NCAA. After all, it is easily one of the most storied programs in the league, if not the most.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The SEC split $1.3 billion among its member schools for revenue sharing this year. 14 of the 16 schools were given $72.4 million each. If Alabama continues to stand out through these crazy times, the Tide will be getting a good share of that pot of money. A successful Alabama would benefit a lot if the SEC leaves the NCAA, especially if the money doesn’t stop coming. And, it would directly impact recruiting if the SEC had its own guardrails.

ADVERTISEMENT

The journey to the playoffs will also be impacted if the SEC leaves the NCAA. The latter has little control over who gets to make the final bracket. The SEC, as a separate governing body, gives Alabama a chance to make the cut even if it loses the conference championship. There will be some middle ground between the SEC and the College Football Playoff Committee when it comes to the criteria, but Alabama can count on its own conference play to hope for a spot in the playoff bracket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama, being one of the major drivers of the SEC, will be among the most important programs that stand to be affected should the SEC leave the NCAA. It may seem like the move will add more chaos to an environment that has already become the Wild Wild West. But it’s also time the conference starts to look out for itself, when there is little action from the NCAA in bettering these issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greg Sankey is still hoping for the NCAA to find a solution

Sankey’s conversation with Paul Finebaum was the second time he had addressed the idea of the SEC splitting from the NCAA. He has no choice but to voice the frustration among the members because the NCAA is struggling to navigate this new era of college sports. The money is skyrocketing, which has amped up recruiting battles. And, the House Settlement on revenue sharing was the first step in a long journey that would help programs regulate NIL. But Greg Sankey also acknowledged that working out a solution isn’t entirely out of the picture yet.

“I’ve acknowledged there are those who have said we should go our own way. I don’t think that’s the right decision,” Sankey told Finebaum. “We have relationships and responsibilities within Division I…Right now, I think for the medium term, we’re certainly focused on, how do we keep the opportunities connected in Division I, while still (focusing on), how do we make decisions that are effective for those of us, particularly in the four (power) conferences.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The power dynamics in college football have changed. Ever since NIL started to ground itself in the arena, it has become every program for itself. However, there is still the academic side of things. The NCAA still plays a role in that aspect, and the CFP can even ban a team from competing in the playoffs if the bar is not being met in the classroom. To ensure that these student-athletes can excel both in their sports and in their degrees, there has to be a middle ground between conferences and the NCAA.

Staying with the organization is the real challenge for the SEC. The conference, having a stronghold in college sports, has the authority to further talks of more rules in the NCAA. That way, it’s a win-win situation for all.