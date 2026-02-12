Why Trinidad Chambliss Is Not Invited at NFL Combine? Is the Ole Miss QB Close to Securing His Eligibility Waiver?

The Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss found himself in a bit of a pickle, as his name was nowhere to be seen in the 2026 NFL Combine. That had not only Rebels fans but everybody scratching their heads in disbelief, considering some of the biggest names in sports media had put him between QB2 and QB3 for this year’s draft. That raises the question: why the snub?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Trinidad Chambliss left off the list of invites for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine primarily because his future’s currently tied up in a crucial legal battle. While most top prospects are busy training for the draft, Chambliss is actually fighting for a chance to not go to the NFL just yet. He’s currently suing the NCAA to get a sixth year of college eligibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL generally only invites players who have officially declared for the draft or have exhausted their college eligibility. Since Chambliss is actively trying to stay in school, the league didn’t extend an invitation, as he hasn’t officially entered the draft pool. Essentially, the Combine organizers don’t want to waste a spot on a player who might win his court case and head right back to Oxford for another year of college ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBE College Football (@sbecollegefootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

The whole argument comes down to a “lost season” back in 2022 when he was at Ferris State. Chambliss and Ole Miss say he was too sick with severe respiratory issues and tonsillitis to play. They’ve even recently submitted “new evidence” to the NCAA to try and prove it. The NCAA hasn’t been convinced so far, claiming there wasn’t enough medical proof from that specific time despite almost 100 pages (91 pages) of medical records. That is why this fight moved from the athletic offices to the courthouse in the first place.

Money is a massive part of this decision, too. Chambliss reportedly has a massive $5 million+ NIL deal waiting for him at Ole Miss if he’s allowed to play in 2026. Experts believe this is actually more money than he would most obviously make in his first year as a mid-round NFL draft pick. The NFL Combine also did not invite Tennessee Vols QB Joel Aguilar for the same exact reason. Even without a Combine invite, NFL scouts aren’t ignoring him. He’s currently ranked as one of the top quarterback prospects in this class.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The question comes? What if fails, will he get the invite, since it’s taking place in the last week of February? Unfortunately, no. The official list has only 319 spots. They are all got occupied.

However, the positive news is that teams have seen enough of his tape from 2025 to know he’s one heck of a deal. Even if he doesn’t show up to run drills in Indianapolis. Right now, everyone is just waiting on the results of his hearing in Pittsboro, Mississippi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Ole Miss QB secure his eligibility waiver?

While the NCAA internally exhausted its process by denying both his initial waiver (Jan. 9) and his official appeal (Feb. 4), Chambliss has shifted to legal action to bypass these decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

A high-stakes court hearing is actually happening today at 9:30 AM. If the judge grants this injunction, the NCAA cannot legally block Chambliss from playing the 2026 season while the full lawsuit moves forward. Fun fact: The Rebels are having home-advantage here. That’s something to consider.

Although there aren’t official odds on sites like Kalshi or Polymarket for this court case. But most legal experts are leaning heavily in favor of Chambliss getting his pass. Tom Mars (his attorney) has a legendary track record of beating the NCAA in these types of fights. That’s one of the reasons why people are feeling so confident in this case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legal hurdle for today’s hearing is actually pretty low. The judge just has to agree that Chambliss might be right and that it would be unfair to stop him from playing. God forbid, but if he loses, the college dream and chances of bagging generation wealth are most probably over. And the Ole Miss Rebels are looking at Deuce Knight or somebody else to run it back next year. Trinidad then might have to start prepping for the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s a true “all or nothing” day for one of the most exciting players in college football.