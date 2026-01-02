“Will Be Remembered”: Alabama Captain Breaks Silence on Kalen DeBoer’s Future as Alabama HC Admits to Move On

Kalen DeBoer is juggling fires from every direction, but his locker room isn’t one of them. Even after the Indiana Hoosiers ran the Alabama Crimson Tide out of the Rose Bowl 38-3, captain Deontae Lawson stood firm, locking arms around his coach and shutting out the noise. In Lawson’s mind, there’s no Alabama tomorrow that doesn’t include DeBoer.

“Coach DeBoer is an excellent coach,” said Lawson during the post-game speech on January 1. “He’s a true player-coach. His future here will be remembered. That’s all I can say.”

Meanwhile, the head coach does not want his squad to pester over the loss. Rather, he has advised them to move on.

This is a developing story…