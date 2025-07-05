Will Florida Beat Out Texas Tech to Land Cooper Hackett?

Recruiting wars are always dramatic, but this one’s got a little extra heat. Cooper Hackett, the towering 6-foot-7, 250-pound offensive tackle from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, is quickly becoming the centerpiece of the 2027 recruiting cycle. He’s not just the top-ranked player in Oklahoma—he’s the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country and a top-10 overall recruit nationally. So, when the five-star lineman rolled into Gainesville, eyebrows were raised. When he left? Let’s just say the Gators are officially in this thing.

With offers from heavyweights like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Texas A&M, and Oregon, Hackett has no shortage of elite suitors. But it’s Florida and Texas Tech who seem to be making the strongest moves right now. And while the Gators are a bit late to the party compared to others, they’ve wasted no time making an impression.

Cooper Hackett made his way to Gainesville on June 19, and the trip, which spanned over 850 miles, was more than just a formality. It was personal. “I’ve been waiting on Florida just for the history,” Hackett told Swamp247. “I feel like I had a little bit of connection to the school or gravitation to it.” That’s the kind of emotional pull that can make a real difference in a recruitment move.

During his visit, Hackett connected with Florida’s staff and players, including offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal. He left impressed—not just with the facilities, but with the energy and vision Billy Napier’s staff is selling. Hackett is expected to return for a game in the fall, and if Florida continues to build on this momentum, they could push into serious contention.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech is firmly in the race. Hackett visited Lubbock back in late May, and according to recruiting insider Sam Spiegelman, the Red Raiders hold a 60% chance of landing him at this point. That’s not a small number, especially considering Tech’s reputation for developing linemen and offering immediate playing time. They’ve been on Hackett early and often—and that loyalty does count.

As it stands, Florida has the momentum, Texas Tech has the edge in familiarity, and both are watching each other closely.

Are the Sooners the bigger threat here?

While Florida and Texas Tech duke it out, there’s one wildcard that could throw a wrench into everything: Oklahoma. If there’s any school with home-field advantage in this race, it’s Brent Venables and the Sooners.

Cooper Hackett has already made multiple unofficial visits to Norman—4 in total, including two in June 2025 and one each in May and June of 2024. That’s more than any other school on his list. And geographically, OU has the hometown advantage. Fort Gibson is just a 123-mile drive from campus. Compare that to Florida’s 859 miles and Texas Tech’s 408, and the proximity factor becomes pretty significant.

But it’s not just convenience. Hackett attended Brent Venables’ football camp earlier this summer and came away impressed with offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. “I really liked the coaching from (offensive line coach Bill) Bedenbaugh, getting some one-on-one,” Hackett said. “I’m about to go tour the campus, so it’s going to be nice to see everything… I liked the experience and getting to talk to all these people.”

Hackett has also made it known that being a Sooner carries weight. He told reporters that playing for Oklahoma is “every kid from Oklahoma’s dream.” That’s not just something you say if you’re casually considering a school—it signals a real emotional connection. Combine that with the fan base, the tradition, and the chance to play for one of the most consistent Power Five programs, and you’ve got a very real threat.

Still, there’s a balancing act here. While the Sooners may be the heart pick, Florida is pushing hard with culture and vision, and Texas Tech has been playing the long game with consistency and attention. Hackett’s final choice may come down to what he values most: staying close to home, joining a storied SEC program on the rise, or being part of Texas Tech’s aggressive development plan.