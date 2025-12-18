“Will Not Stop”: Michigan President Issues Sherrone Moore Statement in Powerful Message

Over the last few years, the Michigan Wolverines made headlines for all the wrong reasons, even during their 2023 natty campaign. The university decided enough is enough, and interim president Domenico Grasso is stepping up to handle not only the Sherrone Moore case but also to make sure that ‘No stone remains untouched’. In simple terms, the entire athletic department now under review.

“We are continuing the investigation of Coach Moore’s actions to uncover any additional germane and material information and to assess whether there may be related misconduct by others,” Grasso said in the public statement issue video. “And we will not stop there. We have expanded the Jenner & Block assignment to include an independent evaluation of culture, conduct and procedures throughout our athletics department.”

Grasso is making it clear that he isn’t playing around when it comes to getting answers. He recently told the public that the university’s goal is to “leave no stone unturned” while they dig into the department’s culture. He wants to figure out why so many scandals have kept popping up and make sure the school is actually following its own rules.

This whole mess in the first place started last week with the firing of Sherrone Moore for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, which is a big no-no according to university policy. Things took a much more serious turn just hours later when Moore got arrested. He’s facing serious charges, including a felony for home invasion, because he allegedly forced his way into the staffer’s apartment. Grasso called this behavior a “breach of trust” and a total violation of what Michigan stands for.

Because of all this chaos, Athletic Director Warde Manuel is under a massive microscope right now. Folks are questioning how so many issues, from NCAA violations to this latest criminal case, could happen under his leadership.

To handle this properly, the university brought in an outside law firm, Jenner & Block, to lead the investigation. The firm is digging into several areas. That includes how past scandals, such as the sign-stealing situation and other coaching-related issues, were handled. They are also evaluating whether the overall environment in the athletic department needs reform.

Even though Grasso is only the interim president, he’s taking a very firm stance to clean up the university’s image before a permanent leader takes over. He’s encouraged anyone with info to speak up, saying the school needs to face these issues head-on to move forward. The AD also spoke about hiring the coach who represents the Wolverines with ‘the Highest Values’.

The Wolverines HC exploration

The search for the next Michigan football coach is officially on. The first name on the sheet is none other than Kenny Dillingham. But there’s also a lot of talk about Jedd Fisch from Washington and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea. Some fans are even holding out hope for a massive “home run” hire like Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer.

The Wolverines are looking for a man of integrity with high morals.

“We will hire an individual who is of the highest moral character. And who will serve as a role model and respected leader for the entire football program and who will, with dignity and integrity, be a fierce competitor,” Grasso stated. “This is no doubt a challenging time for our community. I understand the anger and disillusionment that many in our community may be experiencing.”

Obviously, the search isn’t without its headaches, though. Signing top candidates won’t be cheap, as many are under contract with other universities and have significant buyouts. For example, grabbing Kalen DeBoer could cost millions.

There’s also some internal pressure to consider Biff Poggi for the permanent job. Especially from donors and some players who appreciate how he’s stabilized the program lately. He was even formally interviewed recently for the position.

The administration is trying to get this finished by the end of the month. So, there’s not a lot of time left to make a big call.