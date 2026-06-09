Will Stein Left Heartbroken as Kentucky Football Player Dies at 20

Kentucky coach Will Stein never got the chance to see Nicholas “Happy” Smith play a full season. After taking over Kentucky, the coach who grew up dreaming of this job received the call that would leave any father, and any coach, shattered. At 20, Smith’s future ended before his redshirt freshman year even concluded.

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“Today our hearts are broken. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nic’s family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew and loved him,” the Wildcats’ head coach Will Stein stated on behalf of his program. “This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community. We will continue to support one another and honor his memory.”

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Even though they only shared a couple of months, for a head coach to lose one of his players is as heartbreaking as it gets, particularly for someone as compassionate and empathetic as Stein.

The University of Kentucky football team has not lost a player on campus in over three decades. The last on-campus death of a UK football player isn’t recorded in recent memory, making Smith’s passing an isolated tragedy that has left Stein, still new to the job after just six months, more shattered than any coach should face.

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According to The Courier-Journal, on Monday morning, the University of Kentucky Police Department answered an emergency call at exactly 10:03 a.m. regarding an unresponsive student inside a campus residence hall. First responders quickly arrived at the dorm room. They discovered the young defensive lineman lying there.

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That afternoon, the University spokesperson Jay Blanton confirmed that campus police have teamed up with the Lexington-Fayette County Coroner’s Office to launch a full joint investigation into the tragedy.

Investigators shared some initial relief for the community by stating that preliminary evidence does not point to foul play. An official cause of death has not yet been released while everyone waits for the coroner to finish their examination.

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On his official team roster, he chose the words “happy, friendly, and nice” to describe himself. At 6’5” and 290 pounds, Nicholas had a promising college career ahead of him. He spent his high school years at Walnut Grove High School in Loganville, Georgia, where he was a multi-sport star playing football and basketball.

During his senior year with the Walnut Grove Warriors, he put up 40 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, two sacks, and forced 16 quarterback hurries.

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Because he was a consensus three-star recruit with potential, he had scholarship offers flying in from major programs all over the Southeast, but he ultimately chose the Kentucky Wildcats over schools like Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern. He spent his entire true freshman season in 2025 as a “redshirt” to hard launch himself for his anticipated 2026 campaign.

More about Nicholas Smith

Away from the investigation, Nicholas Smith’s profile revealed that he had big entrepreneurial dreams outside of sports in the world of the food business. He was majoring in Community Leadership and Development within the university’s agricultural college.

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Nicholas was very open about his deep love for cooking and baking, and he frequently told peers that his ultimate goal after football was to open his own food business.

To help the community cope with the shock, the university’s spokesperson immediately rolled out extensive mental health support across the campus. Teams of grief counselors were deployed directly to the football facility and student dorms to ensure players and classmates have a safe space to talk and process their grief.

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Nicholas is survived by his parents and his six siblings. The family’s yet to make or release any statement. The university shared a statement saying, “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates,” and added, “We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult and painful time as they try to cope with this loss.”

The college football world has also poured out love, sharing tributes to “Big Happ” and ensuring his family knows they are not alone in their heartbreak. Our prayers are with Nicholas Smith’s family and friends.