Will Stein Makes Key Offensive Hire After Kentucky’s Historic Double Announcement

The Kentucky Wildcats’ head coach has kicked off his tenure with a string of strong assistant hires. In just 17 days, he has added eight to nine coaches, with the running backs position being the lone exception. The latest word out of Lexington is that Stein is bringing in a new running backs coach from Arkansas.

“Kentucky is expected to hire Kolby Smith as its new running backs coach, sources tell @CBSSports.” Per Matt Zenitz on X.

While it’s not totally official from the university yet, all the insider reports say it’s pretty much a done deal. He’s the guy who’s going to be in charge of making the UK running game exciting next season.

If you all are not familiar with Kolby Smith, let us take you on a small education trip. So, who exactly is Kolby Smith? Well, he’s a familiar face if you’ve been following college football in the region for a while. He played his own college ball as a standout running back for the Louisville Cardinals back in the mid-2000s.

After his playing days, he jumped into coaching, bouncing around from the NFL (yes, the Miami Dolphins!) to various college teams like Rutgers, Western Kentucky, and most recently, the Arkansas Razorbacks. Can argue that he’s done solid work at both the college level and in the pros. His time at Arkansas is important because he spent the last two seasons there as their running backs coach. He was even promoted to interim offensive coordinator towards the end of the 2025 season.

During his time with the Razorbacks, he built a solid reputation for two things: developing good players and being a great recruiter. He was really good at convincing top high school players to come to Arkansas, and UK fans are hoping he can bring that same recruiting magic to Lexington.

So, while we wait for the official press release from the university, the general feeling is that this is a smart move for Kentucky. It’s one of the first big hires for Coach Stein as he puts his own stamp on the program. Moreover, this isn’t the only move he made today.

New era in Lexington football

For the first time in school history, Kentucky football will have a general manager to help run the program’s day-to-day internal and external operations. Will Stein hired Pat Biondo as the team’s general manager, with Pete Nochta joining as assistant general manager. It’s pretty obvious now that things in Lexington are changing heading into the future.

Biondo comes to Kentucky after spending the past 4 seasons at Oregon as the director of football recruiting strategy, where he played a major role in the Ducks’ recruiting success. Before Oregon, he held a very similar recruiting role at Texas A&M. Stein praised Biondo’s work ethic and vision earlier today:

“He has a relentless work ethic and a clear vision for what it takes to build a team and a successful program. His ability to connect with people and bring out the best in those around him makes him a perfect fit.”

Nochta, meanwhile, joins the staff after 10 seasons at Louisville. Stein also chose to keep Josh Pruitt as the program’s director of operations. Pruitt is heading into his 14th season with Kentucky, including six years in this role. Safe to say, Will Stein is possibly making all the changes needed to make a run in the SEC.