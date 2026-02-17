Will Stein receives Major Blow as Ex-Oregon Coach Breaks 13-YO Kentucky Tradition

Just as things were about to go right for Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein, the football gods decided to throw a speed bump on the Wildcats’ recruiting trail. The word is their sole QB from their class of 2027 just waved goodbye after one year of pledging his loyalty.

On February 16th, recruiting connoisseur Hayes Fawcett hopped onto his X handle and delivered the massive disappointing news for year 1 HC Will Stein.

“BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB DJ Hunter has Decommitted from Kentucky. The 6’2 200 QB from Buford, GA had been committed to the Wildcats since April 2025.” Hawyes wrote.

The main reason for this split seems to be the coaching change. Hunter originally committed back when Mark Stoops was running the show. However, once Stein took over, things just felt different.

The Buford High QB mentioned that he’s been thinking about this move for a while and feels like it’s finally the right time to reset and see what else is out there. Even though losing a QB is never fun, Coach Stein and his offensive coordinator, Joe Sloan, aren’t sitting around feeling sorry for themselves. The Wildcats are now starting to prioritising five-star phenom Elijah Haven.

When you look at his time in Oregon, Stein always loved high-flying and aggressive offense. He has done wonders with QB like Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel (Ducks version) and Dante Moore. Needless to say, he’s hunting for a quarterback who can really air it out. If they get their hands on 6’5, the No. 1 QB from the class of 2027, Elijah Haven, we’d have Oregon Ducks 2.0 in Lexington. It’s anything but easy as he’s already got final four.

As for Hunter, he isn’t going to be uncommitted for long. He’s already got a list of schools like Florida State, West Virginia, and Maryland circling his recruitment. He’s even planning a trip to visit South Florida this spring to see whether he finds what he likes.

At the end of the day, this is just part of the “new look” Kentucky football era. While it’s a tough break to lose a guy who was already on the board, it gives Stein a clean slate to find “his guy” for the 2027 class. Fans can expect plenty of QBs hitting Lexington in the coming months.

Not only that, there’s something internal change and traditions are taking place with Will Stein’s regime.

Will Stein disband Mark Stoops’ way of doing things

Former Wildcats HC Mark Stoops survived at Kentucky for 13 years. It’s no surprise that he made loads of money. He also helped a lot of other people make money, especially his assistant coaches. Recently, Jon Hale explained how Will Stein plans to handle the staff budget now that he’s in charge. And it’s clear the approach is going to look different.

Under Stoops, the big money usually went to a few key guys — like the offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and at one point Vince Marrow. He believed in paying top dollar to a smaller group of main assistants. That method worked for him at times, and plenty of programs around the country use that same structure.

However, Will Stein is breaking away from 13 years of Stoops’ traditional pay structure by doing things his own way. Stoops’ final staff budget for recruiting assistants was about $7.4 million. But when you look at Stein’s recruiting assistants, they make about $6.2 million. This might seem quite low at first glance. However, if you look deeper, he has seven assistant coaches making at least $100K. This pushes the total to around $7.8 million. That’s $400K more than Stoops.

So, the difference isn’t about spending more or less. It’s about the allocation of money and how that is divided across the recruiting division. Stoops’ tradition was to pay the top assistants bigger salaries, while Stein is choosing to invest in a larger group.