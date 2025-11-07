Wisconsin’s Mega Plan Involving $6M HC Surfaces for 2026 Despite AD’s Confidence in Luke Fickell

Despite Athletic Director Chris McIntosh’s public backing of Luke Fickell for 2026, murmurs around Madison suggest Wisconsin might already be eyeing its next move. Reports hint at a potential plan involving a $6 million head coach. With several high-profile coaches like James Franklin, Dave Aranda, and Fran Brown floating around the rumor mill, one Wisconsin native coach in particular seems to be gaining the most traction.

On November 6, analyst Chris Vannini took up how Fickell will be in the driving seat for yet another season, and the reactions came from the update. To pacify the fans, he dropped a suggestion for the Badgers’ future. “My guess is everyone gets another year, and if it doesn’t work, you turn everything over. You take your pick of Jason Eck, New Mexico, Sean Lewis at San Diego State. They’re both former Wisconsin players. Or Kansas coach Lance Leipold. He’s a Wisconsin native,” said Vannini.

The comments came as the Badgers continued to reel from back-to-back blowout losses, 34-0 to Ohio State and 37-0 to Iowa, sparking “Fire Luke Fickell” chants from the stands. Vannini’s mention of Leipold has added intrigue to Wisconsin’s future. A seasoned program builder and current Kansas Jayhawks head coach, Leipold has deep ties to Wisconsin. He spent three years as a graduate assistant under Barry Alvarez and has earned a reputation for consistency and discipline, traits the Badgers once took pride in. Vannini believes his addition could quietly steer the program back on track.

The Kansas Jayhawks head coach is set to earn a total of $6,650,000, not including bonuses. One big move could see him back in the Big Ten, especially if he receives a call from Wisconsin. But a potential coaching change isn’t that simple. Fickell’s 2025 paycheck is $7.8 million. Had the Badgers terminated his contract, it would have left a hole in the program’s pocket. Fickell’s deal guarantees him 80% of the remaining contract. By season’s end, he’ll still have four years and roughly $31.5 million left from his seven-year, 2022 agreement, putting his buyout around $25 million.

Along with this, they are in desperate need of money to bolster the program. As Vannini shared, “I’ve been told that Wisconsin spends decently on a roster, just nowhere near the top of the Big Ten. So maybe you can do what Virginia did, invest in the roster instead of a big buyout and see if it fixes things.”

As per On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings, Wisconsin stands at No.45 with only 14 recruits locked in. Fickell might have counted on an alum’s last-minute boost, but the help is not coming.

Luke Fickell failed to earn a Wisconsin alum’s trust for financial help

JJ Watt is a proud Wisconsin alum. In his two years at Badgers from 2009-2010, he came with a total of 106 tackles. His heart always beats for his alma mater. Weeks before the 2025 season’s opening whistle, he visited Badgers practice. On Fickell’s request, he rallied the team with a message about hard work and opportunity.

So, the program would have counted on Watt to help them keep their heads afloat in tough times. After all, Watt had $129 million in earnings in the NFL. He, along with his wife, Kealia, has taken up big business ventures. After becoming minority owners of Burnley FC, the NFL legend took his game overseas once more, joining forces with Burnley’s top brass to take over Espanyol in Spain. But Watt slyly escaped from investing in Fickell’s program.

The Wisconsin alum appeared on the Pat McAfee Show. The host then playfully suggested, “You own Burnley and Espanyol. Why don’t you own the Wisconsin football team?” JJ Watt had no plans to open his wallet for Luke Fickell’s squad. Rather, he came up with a blunt answer, “They need to play better.” Meanwhile, Badgers fans spent $3,088,690 on booze in August and September, leading the nation in drinking away disappointment. So, now the real fix rests in Fickell’s hands.