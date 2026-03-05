Woman Sherrone Moore Allegedly Had “Inappropriate Relationship” With No Longer at Michigan: Report

Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was fired on December 10 after it was found that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and was not truthful during the inquiry, according to a termination letter from the University of Michigan outlining his dismissal for cause. The executive assistant involved in the relationship, which ultimately cost Moore his job, is also no longer employed by the university.

After Moore’s firing, the woman was identified as Paige Shiver. According to TMZ Sports, Michigan officials indicated that Paige’s contract expired. A spokesman for the Michigan Wolverines football team, Dave Ablauf, confirmed that Paige’s deal simply ran out, and the program chose not to run it back.

Paperwork from Paige’s personnel file, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, shows her contract officially expired on Feb. 28, 2026, quietly closing her chapter in Ann Arbor.

Fresh off a recent promotion in Michigan’s athletic department, the 32-year-old was unexpectedly pulled into the controversy when her boss, Moore, was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into her apartment while armed with a knife.

Paige stepped into the Michigan Wolverines football athletic department in late 2021 as an assistant. She was initially offered a $55,000 annual salary plus potential bonuses. But by the spring of 2025, Paige was promoted to the executive assistant to the head football coach role and landed a raise that bumped her salary to $99,000 a year.

Fans must be inquisitive about where Paige will be moving next. In that case, we need to look into Moore’s ex-assistant’s educational qualifications. She was part of Purdue University’s 2012 batch.

“Paige graduated from Purdue with a degree in Retail Management and is now living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There she works for a retail company that has stores throughout the southern United States, from Florida to Texas, all of which are dedicated to corporate marketing,” read her bio.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Michigan at Ohio State Nov 30, 2024 Columbus, Ohio, USA Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore walks the field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Columbus Ohio Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20241130_tdc_mb3_0010

While finding herself tied to the controversy with Moore showed her in a negative light, Paige came from a well-known family connected to athletics. Her uncle, Emerson Kampen III, is an analyst who was part of the men’s basketball team at Butler University.

According to the Bears, her father, Jeff Shiver, has been part of the Bears program, holding the executive scout/assistant director of college scouting for 30 seasons.

So, she, too, decided to stay in this field. But Michigan’s silence around the contract non-renewal leaves plenty of questions. Meanwhile, all eyes are now on the current situation surrounding Moore, who dragged her into the controversy.

Sherrone Moore is undergoing a trial in jail

As Michigan fired Moore, the former head coach was charged with three crimes, including felony home invasion and stalking. He allegedly “barged his way” into Paige’s apartment. All this escalated after she reportedly broke up with him. That’s when Moore even threatened to kill himself in the wake of his termination.

“Then proceeded to a kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors. And began to threaten his own life,” reported Kati Rezmierski, Washtenaw County first assistant prosecutor.

A judge set Moore’s bond at $25,000 cash surety, requiring him to stay away from the alleged victim and to wear a GPS monitor to keep track of his movements. As detailed by the Detroit Free Press, the charges could carry serious consequences.

The list can be long—five years and a $2,000 fine for the felony, and one year and a $1,000 fine for the stalking misdemeanor. Along with it, 90 days and $500 for breaking. This brings the total potential penalty to six years and three months in prison and $3,500 in fines.

As Sherrone Moore now undergoes trial, and with Michigan not renewing Paige Shiver’s contract, it shows how they want to keep their program safe from any controversy.