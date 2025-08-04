WVU Coach Makes Jahiem White Judgment as Squad Crisis Forces Rich Rodriguez Into Urgent Call

It’s one thing to be the talk of the offseason. It’s another to walk into fall camp and find yourself holding a paper-thin running back room in one hand and the program’s rushing future in the other. Rich Rodriguez came back to Morgantown for reasons other than nostalgia. He came back to win. But now, before the man can even cook up his first season back, a depth chart storm is brewing. And all eyes are on one guy to steady the ship: Jahiem White.

When Rich Rod took the podium in December, it felt like 2005 all over again. Fast tempo, smash-mouth edges, and Mountaineer swagger. But 2025 is a different animal. For one, the backfield lost CJ Donaldson Jr. to Ohio State, leaving White as the clear RB1. And while that sounds great on paper, WVU’s own track record with lead backs has been shaky lately. Donaldson was inconsistent, and the offense often leaned on QB Garrett Greene’s legs just to keep chains moving. In Rodriguez’s scheme, that won’t cut it.

White’s been the buzz since January. He was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, slapped on preseason All-Big 12 teams, and branded as the workhorse West Virginia needs. Running backs coach Larry Porter poured some reality on the hype during the August 3rd presser: “I think he has a good skill set. I think he’s an elite processor from the standpoint of being able just to navigate space in front of him. But I think that he has a lot of room to grow in every area, you know, and he’s learning how to push himself, which we’re trying to get him to that point. But he has a lot of room to grow. I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he can ultimately become. But again, it’s that standard, and it’s our job—or my job—to take him where he can’t take himself. And that’s kind of what we’re working through right now.” Translation? The man’s dangerous, no doubt. But there’s a steep learning curve for Mr. White. Rich Rod’s staff want him in full boss mode by Week 1.

The talent is undeniable. As a freshman in 2023, White set a program record at 7.7 yards per carry. He racked up 842 rushing yards, shredded Cincinnati for 204 and a receiving score, and made Freshman All-American. But here’s the catch. 2024 didn’t bring the explosion everyone expected. Despite 40 more touches, White barely outgained his rookie year and had just three 100-yard games. Four times, he didn’t even crack 9 carries. That’s not usage for a feature back, that’s window shopping.

Now, with Donaldson gone, the ball is his to own. He’s already 30th on WVU’s all-time rushing list without ever being the guy. If Rodriguez lets him loose in a run-heavy scheme, those records could fall fast. The Mountaineers haven’t had a double-digit win season since Rich Rod left, and you can’t convince the fanbase they’ll get there without a rushing attack that smashes Big 12 fronts week after week. But there’s a catch: availability. Rich Rod needs White healthy and rolling, because the rest of the RB room is held together by duct tape right now.

Rich Rod looking at the Portal for RB depth

Rodriguez didn’t sugarcoat it this week. His backs are unable to stay on the field for long periods of time as needed. “We may add a guy or two here because we’ve got to have more guys at running back. Larry (Porter) is an experienced coach. He’s picked up our system really well. We don’t have the bigger back yet, so we’re still looking at that, but it’s a pretty good group.” Translation: somebody get me a 220-pound battering ram, fast.

Fall camp’s been a game of musical chairs in the RB room. Some guys “tapped out” of practice early, and only two backs made it through a full session without hitting the sideline. As of this week, only White, Diore Hubbard, Clay Ash, and Kannon Katzer were getting consistent reps. Jaylan Knighton (SMU transfer) and Cyncir Bowers (JUCO transfer) have been ghosts, and Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards is stuck in NCAA limbo.

Rich Rod’s offense thrives when he can roll out multiple backs who bring different skill sets. Speed, power, and pass-catching threats to keep defenses guessing. Right now, it’s White and a mix of question marks. That’s why the portal’s in play. He wants a bruiser to complement White’s shifty, space-eating style. Without it, defenses can key in on White and do more damage than Rodriguez can handle.

The coach isn’t tossing the RB2 job to anyone yet, though. Even with White penciled in as the lead dog, he’s keeping the competition alive. It’s coachspeak, sure, but it’s also a reality check. If White falters, whether from injury or inconsistency, WVU’s ground game could crumble.

Rodriguez and his coaching staff know what a deep backfield can do in the Big 12. In his first stint at WVU, his offenses churned out NFL-caliber backs who could take over games. If he can find the right partner for White, the Mountaineers can turn a potential crisis into one of the most balanced rushing attacks in the league. For now, the portal watch is on. The Mountaineers need another body, preferably one who can run through a linebacker and not just around him. Because if this offense ends up one twisted ankle away from turning into the White-and-Nicco/Jaylen show, it could be a long, exhausting season for the guy wearing No. 1.