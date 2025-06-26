WVU’s ‘Desperate’ Rich Rodriguez Move Draws Scrutiny as NCAA Gives In to HC’s Demands

West Virginia Mountaineers‘ reunion with Rich Rodriguez has college football talking—for better or worse. After a 17-year break from the program he once helped elevate to national relevance, Rodriguez returns to Morgantown in 2025, replacing the embattled Neil Brown and stepping back into a Big 12 that barely resembles the one he left.

For some, it’s a risky second act steeped in nostalgia. For others, it’s a necessary jolt for a program gasping for an identity.

Brien Hanley on Big 12 Insiders didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts, slotting Rich Rodriguez at No. 13 on his Big 12 coaching rankings. “Rich Rod at West Virginia again. Rehire. The way that it left. Messy, messy,” Hanley said. “I think it was a desperation hire by West Virginia. Again, fans that deserve better.”

Then again, despite his skepticism, Hanley acknowledged Rodriguez’s chops. “There’s no question that this man can coach football.” But his concern is rooted in Rodriguez’s first exit, one many Mountaineer fans still remember as a betrayal. “It was like he was looking for a reason to leave West Virginia… and now he’s back. Grateful, mind you, to be back.” It’s a layered take, one that reflects both the risk of returning and the reality of Rodriguez’s coaching résumé.

That résumé is hard to ignore. Rich Rodriguez inherited a 3–8 team in 2001 and by 2007, had WVU on the doorstep of a national championship. His abrupt jump to Michigan torpedoed that moment and began a career detour that spanned Arizona, Ole Miss, Louisiana-Monroe, and Jacksonville State. At Arizona, he went 43–35 and even won the Pac-12 South in 2014. His most recent stop at Jacksonville State produced a 27–10 mark and two conference titles.

Analysts like Steven Lassan at Athlon Sports remain high on the hire, calling it an A+ move. “Rodriguez has won at nearly every stop in his coaching career. He’ll be eager to get redemption after a messy breakup from his alma mater in ’07.” Still, expectations for 2025 are rock bottom – the Kelley Ford Ratings project WVU to finish dead last in the Big 12.

Athlon has them slotted 14th in its conference power rankings. Coach Rich Rod inherits a depleted roster and fractured momentum. But the belief—at least internally—isn’t in short supply. “We’re committed to winning a national championship at West Virginia,” Rodriguez said during WVU’s appearance at the Frisco Bowl last December. The fire clearly hasn’t faded. And for a coach now in his 60s, that may be the most telling stat of all.

Rich Rodriguez is keenly aware this isn’t a simple reboot. During his introductory press conference, he made it clear this version of himself is different. “I’m older, smarter, hopefully wiser, and probably more appreciative than I was before… But at the same time, it’s a job, it’s work, it’s a labor of love.” He doubled down on his evolution. “I’m not the same guy. If I expect my players and coaches to get better every year and every day and every week, I have to do the same thing. I’m not the same coach I was 17 or 18 years ago. I better be better.”

That sense of humility—rare from someone once considered one of the sport’s top innovators—might be his best weapon in this second stint. West Virginia fans are notoriously passionate and fiercely loyal. Rich Rod knows that.

Rich Rodriguez’s roster redemption

Turns out, Rich Rodriguez may have seen the future a step early. The NCAA is finally catching up. The longtime coach, known for his relentless energy and forward-thinking tactics, just saw one of his long-standing gripes addressed this week.

In a major shift tied to the House settlement, the NCAA announced that, starting July 1, the limit on football roster spots will expand from 85 to 105 players. That’s a 20-man swing—enough to build an entire second-string defense with special teams to spare.

This rule, which is part of a broader push toward equity and oversight via the College Sports Commission, comes as music to Rodriguez’s ears. The timing couldn’t be sweeter either.

Just a few weeks ago, after West Virginia’s Spring Showcase, Rich Rod trimmed his roster. Some of the cuts included players he’d only just brought in during the winter transfer window. While the moves were largely performance-based, he didn’t shy away from admitting the 85-man limit forced his hand. Now, he can breathe easier. The room just got a lot bigger.

“With the approval of the House Settlement, a new era of college athletics is here,” WVU AD Wren Baker said. “Schools can now share revenue directly with student-athletes with oversight from the newly established College Sports Commission.”

Maybe, Rich Rod’s second stint in Morgantown just got its first big win and a slap to all the ill rankings.