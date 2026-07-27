“You Need to…”: Fernando Mendoza Shares Important Message for College Athletes About Biggest NIL Trap

Fernando Mendoza just did a Zoom interview for State Farm, and he dropped some truth bombs for college athletes, especially those who are serious about making it to the big leagues. The 2026 first-overall draft pick warned that the biggest trap in the transfer portal is chasing cash instead of opportunity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Heisman-winning QB has seen many young guys pick a school just because of an NIL paycheck, only to end up in a trap that proves detrimental to their football careers. Mendoza’s ultimate advice is to put your long-term future before money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that you need to put the opportunity before the check size,” Mendoza said during his Zoom interview with State Farm. “That’s something that I stood by and something that I did in my transfer portal process. Indiana was not the highest bidder. However, I saw the greatest opportunity, and I believed in the coaching staff, believed in my teammates, and believed in the great culture there at Indiana.

When Mendoza left Cal after a great season, he used a literal business spreadsheet to rank his options. He put things like the coaching staff, the offensive playbook, and the team’s locker room culture right at the top. But what about the actual NIL money? The QB intentionally pushed that way down to the fourth or fifth spot on his list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he’s not opposed to athletes seeking better deals, Mendoza says they must ensure coaches are invested in their development, not just their signature. To prove he practices what he preaches, his former agent leaked the crazy numbers from his transfer recruitment. His hometown team, the Miami Hurricanes, offered him a deal worth over $3 million to come back to Florida.

Imago December 06, 2025: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 holds up MVP trophy after NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_704 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Meanwhile, Indiana University and coach Curt Cignetti could only offer about $2.3 million, following which Mendoza actually turned down a million-dollar premium. He even took a major pay cut and had to pay for his own summer tuition out of his own pocket just to play for the Hoosiers because he trusted Cignetti’s vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The audacious gamble turned out to be the smartest business move he could have possibly ever made. By picking a football system that perfectly fit his style, Mendoza torched the college football world and everything that stood in his way.

ADVERTISEMENT

He won the prestigious Heisman Trophy, kept the Hoosiers undefeated, and led them to their first-ever national championship in history.

The real dividend came when the NFL Draft rolled around, proving that by taking less money in college, you can make generational wealth easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because Indiana prepared him so well for the pros, the Las Vegas Raiders drafted him as the No. 1 overall pick. He just signed a four-year rookie contract worth a fully guaranteed $57.27 million. By forgoing an extra million in college, he secured a pro deal worth fifteen times more, proving his point.

However, at the same time, Mendoza admitted it would be unrealistic to say money does not matter. “I believe there’s a healthy balance where you’d be remiss to say that money is not a factor, that some people try to say. It evidently is. You’d be remiss not to talk about it, but it always shouldn’t be the driving factor or the only factor,” Mendoza said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He doubled down: “There’s a lot of [times] where sometimes, hey, the place with the most money, that is the best opportunity for you because in theory, you’re a larger investment and that leads to probably more slack and a little better of an opportunity. But that’s not always the case.”

Mendoza joked in his interview that he already feels like a “boomer” in college sports because the market is changing so fast.

Mendoza on fast-NIL environment and deciding to not give a penny to Indiana!

Even though he transferred just a year ago, quarterback prices have completely exploded, with some portal guys now demanding over $6.5 million. Plus, thanks to new settlement rules, colleges can now share up to $21.3 million directly with players, making the landscape way crazier than the one he played in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s a crazy space, and it evolves every single year,” Mendoza said. “So when I’m talking about this year, it’s changed so much where I’m almost considered like a ‘boomer’ in NIL because I experienced the year before. Now, the quarterback market is completely different. Whether you like to say it or not, reaching out to different players when they enter the portal- that system is different as well. Coaches moving.”

Even though Indiana fans pretty much worship him, Mendoza recently sparked a massive debate on sports radio about his new wealth. When asked if he’d donate to Indiana’s NIL fund, Mendoza said “no.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, he’s giving his charity money to the University of Miami’s medical school to fund research for multiple sclerosis, a disease his mom has been bravely fighting for years.

Right now, Mendoza is totally done with college and fully locked into the NFL. He just reported to the Raiders’ summer training camp, where he’s going head-to-head against veteran Kirk Cousins for the starting quarterback job!