“Your Dad Was Yelling at Me”: Deion Sanders’ Staff Complains to His Son Shedeur During Colorado Visit

Six weeks before the Cleveland Browns’ training camp, Shedeur Sanders returned to Boulder expecting a quiet visit. What he got instead was Brennan Marion recounting how Coach Prime once yelled at him over quarterback mechanics, a story that revealed exactly why Deion Sanders’ staff walks on eggshells.

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“Your dad was yelling at me about that because I’m so used to… we do everything right (handed). And he’s like, ‘Oh, a right-handed pitcher.’ I said, ‘Well, we usually work with right-handed quarterbacks—they throw right.’ He’s like, ‘What about going back left?’ I said, ‘That comes to us, right? All you got to do is change it,'” Coach Brennan Marion told Shedeur on Bucky’s Well-Off media.

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Marion explained to Shedeur that because most quarterbacks throw right, the drills naturally focus on working toward the right side. Deion Sanders, however, wanted to know why they weren’t practicing dropping back and moving to the left, which sparked the mini-disagreement between the coaches.

This matters for Shedeur’s NFL future. Left-side drops affect timing in the Browns’ offense, where Dillon Gabriel uses quicker releases. If Shedeur can’t master both directions, coaches question his pocket adaptability. Marion’s push isn’t just Colorado stuff. It’s preparing Shedeur for NFL coverage that forces him left, not just right.

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Shedeur agreed the drill would help, but admitted it initially disrupted his timing for dropping back too far to the left. He preferred a quicker drop where he could immediately plant his feet, find his target, and use his leverage.

Imago Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Coach Marion pointed out that if Shedeur starts his movement the wrong way, the timing of the entire pass play gets ruined. Shedeur countered by saying that if the defense is playing “press” coverage (right up in the receiver’s face), he isn’t even going to look at those specific footwork steps. Against press coverage, he skips the footwork entirely.

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Marion’s turnaround record speaks for itself. Before joining Colorado this offseason, he made a name for himself at stops like UNLV and Sacramento State, where he became known for creating the innovative “Go-Go” offense. Last season, Brennan turned a 3–9 Sacramento State program into a 7–5 team in just one season.

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Marion idolized Deion since college, and landing this job was a dream, even if it meant being scolded over mechanics. But he isn’t alone the sharp end of the stick. Last November, Deion demoted offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur from play-calling after blowout losses to Utah and Arizona, shifting him to QB coach. That’s the second time Prime removed a play-caller mid-season. Coaching mechanics debates aren’t small stuff with Coach Prime, as he treats them like firing decisions. Sanders is also known for demanding the best from everyone around him.

Deion Sanders’ high-level standards

Throughout his coaching career, Deion has built a reputation for challenging players and assistants on every detail. If anyone on the team or staff slacks off, Coach Prime will call them out instantly to keep standards high.

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For example, Sanders once kicked a player out of the weight room just for wearing the wrong socks to a workout. He also makes players truly earn their jersey numbers instead of just handing them out. He believes that if you cannot handle the small rules, you will fail when the games get tough.

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Marion’s story about Deion “yelling” at him over quarterback mechanics was a perfect example of that mindset. Rather than disagreeing for the sake of it, Deion wanted to understand every coaching point and make sure it was the best way to teach his quarterbacks. It’s one of the reasons Colorado has gone through multiple offensive coordinators during the Sanders era.