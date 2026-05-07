“You’re an Idiot”: Urban Meyer Gets Brutally Honest on Brendan Sorsby Situation Amid Uncertain Future

No program in the Power Four looks more directionless heading into the 2026 season than the Texas Tech Red Raiders, despite investing more, or even double, compared to the second-closest team in the Big 12. All thanks to a $5.1 million arm, Brendan Sorsby and his gambling addiction. After nearly two weeks of finding out he’s on the verge of getting stripped of his eligibility, college football’s one of the GOATs, Urban Meyer, unleashed his wrath over the situation.

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On May 6th, Urban Meyer hopped onto his Triple Option Podcast and started feeling sorry for Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech.

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“I really feel for this kid (Brendan Sorsby) man, to throw temptation at a 19, 20-year-old that now has money in his pocket. By the way, a lot of money. Yeah, it’s certainly his fault, and he’s going to pay a hell of a price, and so are that coach and team and a fan base at Texas Tech, because he’s a hell of a player. But I guess my appeal is like, what are you doing? Money. You idiots. Make that stuff legal money. Do you get in trouble for saying, you idiots? I don’t care. You’re an idiot if you make gambling legal for young people.”

He believes college athletes are being placed in dangerous situations because it’s never been this easy to gamble, and NIL money only makes it worse. The former Ohio State head coach doubled down on politicians and gambling companies for making betting so accessible on mobile phones.

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“I’d love to meet the politicians. And I’m at the point in my life where I don’t give a shit. I can say what I want. What are you thinking? Money, you dumbass. Don’t put that out there.”

According to reports from On3’s Pete Nakos, Sorsby placed bets involving Indiana while he was on the Hoosiers’ roster in 2022. Sources also said he attended multiple Cincinnati Reds games and made live wagers on balls and strikes during games. Most of the bets were very small, reportedly ranging from less than one dollar to around $2.50 per pitch. However, some reports say that Sorsby allegedly placed over 10,000 wagers, averaging roughly 20 bets per day, across multiple apps and states.

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So far, there is no indication that Sorsby tried to influence games or break any laws. Reports say the issue involves repeated small wagers over time rather than game fixing or criminal activity. Still, NCAA rules on sports betting are extremely strict, especially when athletes bet on games connected to their own school. Right now, there is no timeline for Sorsby’s possible return to the Texas Tech football program.

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The NCAA’s gambling policy states that student-athletes who bet on their own games or sports at their own schools could permanently lose their eligibility. The Red Raiders’ QB has hired Jesse Kessler to represent him in court as his lawyer. Kessler is known for the House vs NCAA landmark case, and he beat them (twice). If Kessler fails to get Brendan out of this situation, then the Texas Tech Red Raiders might have to start the season with Will Hammond.

If it comes to that, what’s next for Sorsby?

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The future for Sorsby if he loses his eligibility

If the NCAA or the court finds him guilty, then the next contingency plan is the NFL Supplemental Draft, which is typically held in July.

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Here, only the troublesome and Power Four ballers with bad off-field reputations come to take a chance at their fate. Some of the big names are Cris Carter, Bernie Kosar, Josh Gordon, Terrelle Pryor, and many more.

However, entry is not guaranteed. The NFL would review his application and the circumstances of his gambling violations. If the NFL says no, he might have to look at the UFL or even the Canadian Football League just to keep playing.

There’s also a chance he takes the fight to a regular courtroom. He could sue the NCAA to try to get a judge to let him play while the case drags on. This happens sometimes in college sports when a player feels the punishment is too harsh compared to the “crime.” It would be a long shot, but when you’re facing a lifetime ban, you pretty much have to try everything.

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Finally, there’s the money side of things. Since Sorsby already signed a $5 million NIL deal to play for Tech, unfortunately, that money would almost certainly disappear as if it never existed in the very first place. If it happens, it will be a case study and a lesson for the next generation of ballers.