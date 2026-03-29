Ohio State Announces First Player To Lose Black Stripe in 2026

The college football has several traditions and team honours, but nothing comes remotely close to Ohio State Buckeyes’ black strips tradition. If you aren’t familiar, every new or unproven Buckeye starts with a piece of black tape over the scarlet stripe on their helmet. They don’t get to take it off until they’ve proven they actually have that “Buckeye DNA” through sheer hustle and character during spring practice. And this year, it didn’t take long. Earlier today, Ryan Day’s program announced LSU WR transfer Kyle Parker as the first player to lose it in 2026.

What’s wild is that Kyle Parker pulled this off after only just five days of spring practice. It almost never happens that fast. Usually, guys are grinding for weeks, hoping to get noticed during their ‘Student Appreciation Day’ or later in the spring. One of the reasons for that could be that Parker is no stranger to the coaching staff. He actually followed his old coach, Cortez Hankton, from LSU to Ohio State back in February.

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Matter of fact, Hankton was the guy who originally recruited Parker out of Lovejoy High School, and that pre-existing trust meant Parker didn’t have to spend weeks learning the language of the playbook. Safe to say, it looks like that chemistry has paid off immediately. It also marks the second year in a row that a transfer portal addition was the first to shed their stripe, following tight end Max Klare back in 2025.

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Kyle Parker’s arrival from LSU is particularly significant because he is one of only two wide receivers the Buckeyes have ever taken from the transfer portal under Ryan Day’s 8 years tenure. Standing 5-11 and weighing in at 195 lbs, Parker is a “technical, quick-twitch” receiver who knows exactly how to find the soft spots in a defense. Last season at LSU, he put up some solid numbers with 31 receptions for 330 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging about 10.6 yards per catch. His bread and butter comes on short throws (0–9 yards), where he ranked 12th in the country last season, according to PFF.

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The coaches are already raving about how smooth he looks in 7-on-7 drills. He has two years of eligibility left, and he’s already going head-to-head with fellow Zone 6 (Buckeyes’ wideout room) WRs like Brandon Inniss and fellow transfer Devin McCuin (from UTSA) for the primary WR2 spot. With Jeremiah Smith playing X position, Parker who can play the Z position or slide inside. They are desperately betting on him to resemble NFL-bound Carnell Tate’s type of production.

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If he keeps up this “first guy to lose the stripe” energy, he’s going to be a massive fan favorite at the Shoe this fall. However, he might be the first Buckeye to lose the strip today, not the only Buckeye.

Earl Little Jr. follows the ranks

The FSU transfer Earl Little Jr. stood right there with Parker at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and got his black stripe yanked off right him.

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For a defensive back entering the BIA (Best In America) secondary, that is a massive statement. And honestly, “seasoned vet” is the perfect way to describe him. This guy is like a college football nomad who has seen it all. He started his career at Alabama under Nick Saban, then moved to Florida State, and now he’s a Buckeye. Last year at FSU, he was leading the entire team with 76 tackles and four picks.

He actually thought about entering the NFL Draft but decided he had one more year of “Buckeye business” to handle first. The coaching staff is already raving about his “football IQ.” Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia noted that Little has a natural knack for being around the ball, which is exactly what you want in a guy who’s projected to be the starting Nickelback.

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He’s replacing Lorenzo Styles Jr. in that role, and at 6’1″ and nearly 200 pounds, he’s got the size to stick his nose in the run game and just about enough speed to cover elite slot receivers. With the Buckeyes losing All-American Caleb Downs to the NFL, Little is expected to be one of the new leaders from Day 1. If he can actually deliver even half of what Downs brought to this table, Ohio State’s secondary will still be in very good hands.