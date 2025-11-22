49ers Handed Concerning $29.5M News on Immediately Cutting Brandon Aiyuk

The relationship between star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers appears completely broken, according to a major report from The Athletic. It is now highly likely that Aiyuk’s time with the team is over. The strongest sign of a split is a massive financial move by the 49ers that Aiyuk was supposed to receive in 2026. NFL contract expert Jason_OTC confirmed the move, writing on X that this action clears the way for the 49ers to potentially release Aiyuk.

“A quick look at the salary cap impacts of the 49ers voiding Brandon Aiyuk’s guarantees and potentially releasing him next season.”

The team has canceled $29.5 million of Aiyuk’s guaranteed salary because of his continuous time away from the field. Aiyuk suffered a knee injury (torn ACL and MCL) last season and has been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list since July 2025. According to reports, the team reportedly grew increasingly frustrated because Aiyuk allegedly missed team meetings and skipped other team activities.

NFL contracts contain rules that allow teams to cancel guaranteed money if a player doesn’t fulfill their contract duties. By voiding the $29.5 million, the 49ers are essentially saying Aiyuk’s absences violated the terms of his deal.

Aiyuk signed a massive, four-year, $120 million extension in August 2024. Now, less than 15 months later, the deal seems to be falling apart. Aiyuk has played zero games under his extension. In total, the 49ers will have paid Aiyuk about $34 million of the extension money for a contract that was supposed to last four years.

Releasing Aiyuk immediately would result in a large $29.585 million charge against their 2026 salary cap. If they wait until after June 1st (a “post-June 1 designation”), they can split the cost over two years: $13.325 million in 2026 and $21.248 million in 2027.

Looking back, the team will have paid Aiyuk a total of $48 million (including his rookie contract) for only 7 games and 374 receiving yards in the year leading up to his injury. Had they not signed the extension, they could have saved money and let him walk away as a free agent this past season.

Everything to know about Brandon Aiyuk’s injury

The 2025 season has been a total loss for 49ers’ WR Brandon Aiyuk, whose career is now clouded by a severe knee injury and a stalled recovery process. Aiyuk was hurt in October 2024 during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, suffering what doctors called a “complex” injury: tears to his ACL, MCL, and meniscus. This combination of multiple major ligament tears is considered one of the most serious knee injuries a football player can face, and recovery often takes much longer than a standard ACL rehab.

Surgery was performed right away, but the road back has been exceptionally slow. Aiyuk has missed the entire 2025 season after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list all year. His recovery has not yet reached the point where he can make a return, and his stats for this season remain at a solid zero in every category.

While the team was hopeful for a return earlier in the offseason, that hope has faded. Internal medical staff reportedly believe there is no realistic chance for him to play before the season ends. Aiyuk’s absence has dramatically changed how the 49ers play offense.

Aiyuk’s performance soared to its highest in the 2023 season, where he earned a Second Team All-Pro selection by catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. His ability to open quickly, make big plays down the field, and gain yards after the catch made him a cornerstone of the San Francisco attack. However, he struggled to match that impact in the seven games he played in 2024 before the injury.

His severe setback and the complete loss of the 2025 season have created serious doubt about his long-term future with the team, especially given the financial conflicts that have also emerged during his recovery.