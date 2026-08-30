49ers Insider Demands Clarity From Kyle Shanahan After Vague Comment Over George Kittle’s Future

The San Francisco 49ers are in a tough position at the moment, with an overwhelming number of players injured. One of the more concerning cases is George Kittle, a key player for the team, who is returning from an Achilles injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan sparked concern in a recent presser, saying that the tight end has “taken a step back,” and left it at that. The secrecy around Kittle’s status has now become uncomfortable.

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“I know he didn’t just say that George Kittle just took a step back,” said Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn on The Morning Roast podcast. “I misheard that. And then I went back this morning and listened to it again. I’m like, he didn’t just say that. He wouldn’t have just dropped. He said it. George Kittle, who’s taking a step back? Excuse me? Like, physically or metaphorically, what are you talking about? That doesn’t sound great.”

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So, it came off as a Freudian slip, enough to keep the insider awake at night.

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During an update on injured players ahead of the opener, Shanahan referenced Kittle. He brought up the tight end without being asked about him directly, mentioning him alongside ACL injury recoveries Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa. Williams, who remains on the PUP list and has yet to practice this offseason, appears unlikely to be available for Week 1.

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It’s not a good look for the 49ers, who announced on August 23 that Kittle was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list. He missed six games last season after tearing his Achilles while playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. The 49ers are taking a cautious approach for the star tight end, who is eager to return as soon as possible.

“I want to play in every football game that I possibly can play in, but I’m also aware it’s an 18-week season,” Kittle said earlier this month. “If you miss Week 1 and you’re playing Week 2, hey, it is what it is. I’m just going to keep that as my goal, and then we’ll adjust from there if we need to.”

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He’d also said he’s lucky that his Achilles tore higher up in the tendon. Had the injury happened lower, his recovery would have been pushed back by a month and a half.

49ers fans are desperately looking for some clarity after Shanahan’s comment. After all, it’s an important season for Kittle. This season, Kittle is on the verge of hitting multiple milestones.

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He enters the season just 565 yards shy of passing Terrell Owens for second place in franchise receiving yards. The tight end is also nearing third place in receiving touchdowns, with only Owens and Jerry Rice ahead of him.

This offseason, he started taking things slowly. The tight end has participated in individual drills. However, he did not return to team periods and didn’t compete in 11-on-11 team drills.

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Had Kittle remained on the PUP list through roster cuts on August 30, he would have to remain sidelined till Week 5. The 49ers are expected to make their hours-long trip to Melbourne on September 2 for their September 10 opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

There is also the question about the longevity of Kittle’s career. He plays at a high clip, sure, but he has suffered multiple injuries to date, and is entering his 10th season. San Francisco 49ers on SI’s Henry Cheal said that eventually, they have to let go of Kittle.

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“Sooner rather than later, the San Francisco 49ers will need to start thinking about life beyond their beloved tight end George Kittle,” he said. “Seven months on from suffering an Achilles injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, he’s back on the field, but no one knows just how impactful he will be after such a significant injury.”

Time to see whether George Kittle gets to represent San Francisco in his 10th year.