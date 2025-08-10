49ers Star Can’t Stay Retired As Broncos Loss Spells Trouble for Brock Purdy

The former 49ers guard, Jon Feliciano’s retirement this offseason didn’t exactly feel like a final goodbye. “I’ll be ready for a playoff run in December if you need me,” he had said. Now, with the 49ers’ interior line suddenly looking thin, that door might be swinging wide once again.

The 49ers’ preseason opener against the Broncos made one thing clear: the offensive line is thinner than the team can afford. Without Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, or Fred Warner in the lineup, Kyle Shanahan fielded a unit heavy on backups, and it showed. Mac Jones connected early with rookie wideout Jordan Watkins for a 50-yard catch-and-run that set up the team’s only touchdown of the afternoon, a five-yard sweep to the left side by Patrick Taylor Jr. The pocket broke down quickly, Jones took a couple of drive-killing sacks in short order, and the run game never found its footing. They finished with just 96 rushing yards and 203 total, compared to Denver’s 153 and 368. The absence of Aaron Banks, now with the Packers, left a gaping hole at guard, and the depth chart offered little reassurance.

Media reviews after the game were even harsher than the scoreboard. Sports Illustrated handed the offensive line an unvarnished “F” grade, singling out backup tackle play, especially Spencer Burford, as “absolutely atrocious.” Poor blocking and constant interior pressure disrupted the offense’s rhythm and left the quarterbacks under siege. And while Trent Williams remains an elite blindside protector, he’s 36 with his own durability questions. The reality? Even with starters back, backups folding this quickly makes the middle of the line look like a structural weak point. It’s a flaw that could spell trouble for Purdy if not shored up before the games start to matter.

So, when one of the Niners’ supporters commented on one of Feliciano’s posts, asking, “How can we unretire you? Looks like the OL could use some help 🆘 🛟,” Feliciano didn’t shy away from answering, hinting that the ball might be in the team’s court.

“Tell John to call me,” he said, addressing the 49ers’ general manager, John Lynch. He may not be a household name headline player, but as a ten-year veteran, he’s exactly the kind of gritty, dependable force a struggling offensive line needs.

In 2023, what he calls “the best season of my career,” Feliciano’s late-season move to right guard for the 49ers, including throughout their playoff run, tightened the unit’s interior protection and improved right-side run blocking. And when filling in for Spencer Burford, who had a knee injury, Feliciano executed those blocking assignments “beautifully– much better than Spencer Burford, who has been a liability since the 49ers drafted him in 2022,” as per SI.

“What followed was the worst season of my career. My knee tapped out, and I ended up missing the whole season,” he wrote in the heartfelt retirement announcement this February. In 2024, Feliciano re-signed, but a knee injury suffered in training camp ended his season before it even began, and the 49ers eventually placed him on injured reserve. Despite his physical setback, he made clear that the spark remained alive. So, he had to confess: “After months of weighing my options, I realized I had to leave the game. The fire is still there, but I know I can’t last a full season and can’t bring myself to let people down,” while acknowledging that he’d be ready for a playoff push if called upon.

If Feliciano’s healthy and willing, the 49ers would be smart to bring him back. The veteran knows the offense, the culture, and what it takes to protect Brock Purdy, which could be the need of the hour.