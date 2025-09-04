49ers Star Kyle Juszczyk’s Wife Issues Eye-Catching Update After Caitlin Clark’s Courtside Reunion

Caitlin Clark may be sidelined with a groin injury, but she hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to supporting her team. The Indiana Fever star was courtside once again during their matchup with the Golden State Valkyries, keeping spirits high while the Fever fight through a brutal stretch of injuries. But more than turning up for a game of basketball, it also turned into a mini Iowa reunion.

She was spotted greeting San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire, both fellow Hawkeyes. But the reunion didn’t stop there. Sitting next to the Kittles were another 49ers couple — fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin. After all, Kristin’s the one breaking the barriers with her brand’s WNBA collab. And why does that collab hit? Well, the main reason is that Kristin knows the fashion game inside and out.

Almost 2 days after the game, she shared a photo from the annual 49ers Players Party. She posed alongside Kyle in a derby-inspired outfit that was turning heads. “Annual 49ers Players Party!! One thing about me… I love a theme 🏇✨ week 1 here we come!!!” Kristin captioned the shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Juszczyk (@kristinjuszczyk)

The Juszczyks played the posh perfectly. Kirsitin’s sleek white halter dress with gloves, choker, sunglasses, and a bold derby hat was a masterclass in style. Kyle played the perfect complement in a cream knit polo, trousers, and a fedora, channeling polished Derby Day vibes.

The post doubled as a celebration and a statement: football season is here. The timing couldn’t be better, with the 49ers’ opener against the Seahawks. For fans, it was another reminder that Kristin’s influence reaches beyond just being an NFL spouse. Her eye for fashion and knack for creating viral moments keep her name in the conversation, whether it’s in NFL circles or on hard courts.

Kristin Juszczyk’s WNBA connections go way before the collab

On Instagram, she teased the launch with a caption that underlined the crossover moment: “At the game in the newest @offseasonbrand @wnba collection, it’s yours on 9/4 ✨🏀.” But Kristin Juszczyk’s WNBA pivot isn’t coming out of nowhere.

Back in March 2024, she celebrated Caitlin Clark’s record-breaking run with a custom vest. Now, Clark is one of the faces pulling more eyes toward the league than ever before, and Juszczyk’s Off Season brand is right there alongside it.

That’s the through line: the NFL, the WNBA, and a designer who found her lane by turning sideline fashion into a movement. Juszczyk’s pieces have gone from a hobby stitched together on YouTube tutorials to licensed collections worn by Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, and Brittany Mahomes. The WNBA rollout feels less like a new venture and more like a natural extension of where the culture is already headed.

So, cutting to the chase, Kristin Juszczyk’s dressing a moment now. And in the middle of women’s sports finally commanding the spotlight, her brand has a chance to become part of the story itself.