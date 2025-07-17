49ers TE Accidentally Leaks Major Pregnancy News for Brock Purdy’s Family Before Official Announcement

Brock Purdy and his wife, Jenna, have been dodging more than blitzes lately—baby rumors have been swirling for months. It started with fans noticing Jenna’s social media post getting extra cozy, filters hiding what looked like a baby bump. Soon, the plot thickened as the whispers came of not one, but two on the way—yep, twins. Social media detectives zoomed in, speculated, and every post became a clue. Every silence is a confirmation.

With the season inching closer, one question lingers louder than any snap count: Is Brock Purdy about to lead Team Dad? Well, the Purdy family is yet to make a thrilling announcement, but the way things are unfolding, it’s safe to say that Brock and Jenna are expecting their first baby together. Or maybe twins.

On Thursday, the 49ers TE Mason Pline sat down on The Krueg Show, where he talked about his big camp, practicing with his quarterback and fellow tight end, George Kittle. Pline revealed that Purdy is having a great offseason when Larry Krueger asked about training with Purdy. But when Krueger joked, “You gotta get him (Purdy) to get you one of those Toyotas,” the tight end casually let it slip—Purdy has been busy with a baby on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Yeah, hopefully hopefully, hopefully, yeah, it’s on the the to-do list for him,” Pline said, addressing getting a Toyota from the QB. “But he’s got a baby on the way. So, I’m sure that’s on the back burner.” Purdy signed a national partnership with Toyota back in February 2024, and last Christmas, he surprised his offensive linemen by gifting them brand-new Toyota Sequoias and Tundras.

AD

However, it seems like the second-year tight end will have to wait for the Toyota, considering the quarterback is expecting a baby very soon. As for Purdy and Jenna, their story began in 2022, not long after the 49ers drafted him. What started as a long-distance relationship became official that November, and they tied the knot on March 19, 2024, during the offseason.

Fast forward to this offseason, and they’re expecting their first child. Brock and Jenna haven’t announced the news yet, but we can expect an official announcement soon from the couple. Twins or not, we’ll find out soon. Meanwhile, it’s an offseason full of fatherhood for the 49ers’ players.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo welcome their first baby

It’s safe to say that this offseason has been a whirlwind of fatherhood for the Niners’ players. Just a few months ago, the Niners’ running back, Christian McCaffrey, and his wife, Olivia Culpo, announced that they’re expecting their first child together. “I’m so excited and grateful to be pregnant. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time,” Culpo had said earlier this year. Since then, the former Miss Universe kept her fans hooked with frequent maternity updates.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fast forward, and the couple welcomed baby McCaffrey on July 13, 2025—a little girl named Colette. Culpo hopped up on her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans, sharing a bunch of stunning black-and-white hospital pictures. One of the pictures featured baby Colette lying on a fuzzy blanket, while another featured the parents holding and admiring their little girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Right after that went down, congratulations started pouring in on the McCaffreys’ family. Leading the chorus was none other than Brock Purdy’s wife, Jenna Purdy, who, by the way, is also expecting her first child. “She looks perfect,” Jenna wrote. Indeed! In March this year, Culpo shared the pregnancy news through a caption, “next chapter, motherhood.”

Now that baby McCaffrey has arrived, she and Christian are likely gearing up for sleepless nights, countless diaper changes, and a whole lot of love filling their home. That said, with the 2025 regular season approaching, the NFL fans are now awaiting a special announcement from quarterback Brock Purdy as well.